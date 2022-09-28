Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jonjo O'Neill's Pens Man back with excellent chance at Bangor-on-Dee

Jonjo O'Neill's Pens Man won back in July at Southwell and returns with a good chance of landing the double at Bangor-on-Dee this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.55 Bangor - Last time out winners go head-to-head

Pens Man looks to be on the improve for the Jonjo O'Neill team and ought to go close in the Jones Bros Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase.

Kevin Brogan takes off 3lb but so does Lilly Pinchin from the back of Midnight Jewel, who has been admirably consistent for the Charlie Longsdon team and won earlier this month at Fontwell.

Obey The Rules has to come into consideration for red-hot trainer Donald McCain, with Theo Gillard in the plate.

3.36 Bangor - Former flat performers line up

A trio of last time out winners clash in the feature Educate Group Handicap Hurdle, featuring eight quality runners.

Blakeney Point was the classiest of them on the level and won last time out for the Donald McCain team - daughter Abbie takes off 5lb from the nine-year-old.

Ted's Friend tends to come good at this time of year and also won last time out, while Madera Mist is back after victory 167 days ago at Cheltenham.

Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville team up with Go Chique.

6.45 Newcastle - Big names do battle at Gosforth Park

Obelix, in the Leger-winning Eldar Eldarov colours, must have an excellent chance of getting off the mark for John and Thady Gosden in the Cazoo EBF Novice Stakes.

The Sea The Stars colt ran well on debut before another good second, albeit when a red-hot favourite, at Yarmouth last time out - Benoit De La Sayette takes the ride.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid has two runners in the race, but debutant Dubai Crystal is possibly the more interesting for the Karl Burke team, with Sam James taking the ride.

Watch every race from Bangor-on-Dee and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, September 28.