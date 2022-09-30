Today on Sky Sports Racing: Leger third Giavellotto takes on Voltigeur second Secret State in Listed Ascot heat

Marco Botti's Leger third Giavellotto will put the Doncaster form to the test when facing Voltigeur second Secret State at Ascot in the Noel Murless Stakes, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.45 Ascot - Doncaster form under microscope in Noel Murless

St Leger third Giavellotto will look to give a boost the Doncaster Classic form for the Marco Botti team in the Listed Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Secret State looks a major threat for the Buick and Appleby combo, having had wind surgery since a second in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at the Ebor meeting.

Image: Eldar Eldarov and David Egan win the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster

El Habeeb and Lionel could also get involved, although we won't see The King's first runner at Ascot with Perfect Alibi being withdrawn earlier this morning.

4.00 Fontwell - Quality chase featuring Gordon's stable star

Fontwell hosts a quality card on Friday, with the Cazoo Handicap Chase (4:00) an excellent feature despite just six runners.

Chris Gordon's Annual Invictus heads the weights and makes a seasonal return after pulling up in the Sussex Champion Chase last time out - the seven-year-old has some decent Graded form to his name.

Up The Straight is the likely favourite for the Richard Rowe team but is another making seasonal reappearance, having won a competitive Sandown handicap back in April.

Others to note include the Milton Harris-trained Fakir and The Golden Rebel, who is the sole runner to have had a run already this season.

7.45 Newcastle - Appleby sends intriguing runner to Gosforth Park

It might take a smart performance to land the One For Brad Novice Stakes (7:45) at Newcastle on Friday evening, with at least three runners looking to have a very bright future.

Poker Face is the place to start for the Simon & Ed Crisford team, having won on debut at Pontefract earlier this month.

Melfet won on second start for Al Shaqab Racing and The Gosdens - they both give weight away to Charlie Appleby's Alnilam who was third behind the Gosden runner at Kempton on debut.

James Horton's Topomania has finished runner-up in both starts so far and should also play a part.

