Today on Sky Sports Racing: Arc weekend kicks off at ParisLongchamp while Ascot hosts Challenge Cup on Saturday

Arc weekend kicks off with double Group One action, while Ascot hosts the Challenge Cup and two Group Three prizes, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday.

3.25 ParisLongchamp - Kyprios goes for super six in Cadran

The new star of the staying division, Kyprios will aim to make it six from six this season when he heads to Paris for the Group One Qatar Prix du Cadran (3.25).

Aidan O'Brien's four-year-old has dominated all before him with victories over a number of trips, including the two-and-a-mile Ascot Gold Cup and down to the one-mile-and-six-furlong Irish St Leger.

His main challenge comes from a British raider in Hughie Morrison's runaway Lonsdale Cup winner Quickthorn, who returns to the French capital after taking the Prix Maurice de Nieul earlier this season.

Despite a field of 12 going to post, the bookmakers' price suggest the only other candidate for an upset comes from the Brian Ellison-trained Tashkhan, who finished fifth behind Kyprios at Ascot and fourth behind Quickthorn at York.

Tony Mullins' Princess Zoe should enjoy the softer ground conditions in Paris and will hope to get closer to Kyprios after following him home on her last three starts.

Image: Quickthorn and Tom Marquand cruise to victory in the Lonsdale Cup

1.33 ParisLongchamp - Verry Elleegant seeks Royallieu prize after missing Arc

After missing out on her place in Sunday's feature Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in somewhat controversial fashion due to an unfavourable French mark, Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant will hope to provide connections with some consolation in the Group One Qatar Prix de Royallieu (1.33).

Tom Marquand, who rides Quickthorn earlier in the day, gets aboard William Haggas' talented filly Sea La Rosa, with the pair having already combined for Group-level success three times this year.

Image: Verry Elleegant missed out on a spot in the Arc with the field limited to 20 runners

O'Brien and Ryan Moore will be hoping Emily Dickinson can overturn the form with Sea La Rosa after finishing a length back in third in July's Lillie Langtry at Goodwood.

Dermot Weld's Duke De Sessa looks the one to beat in the opening contest on Saturday, the Group Two Qatar Prix Chaudenay (12.23), with Karl Burke and Moore teaming up with Al Qareem.

3.36 - Fanshawe's Fresh goes for hat-trick in Challenge Cup

A field of 18 head to post for the valuable Peroni Nastro Azzurro Challenge Cup (3.36) with James Fanshawe's Fresh at the head of the betting as he seeks a hat-trick having picked up similar events on his last two outings over course and distance.

Another who will be popular is Andrew Balding's Symbolize, who has been running well of late and drops back in trip and down 2lb for his sixth at Doncaster last time.

Image: Fresh (grey silks) pokes his head in front to win the International Stakes at Ascot

Clive Cox will feel River Nymph deserves to land a big prize after coming close at big odds in the Victoria Cup (third), Buckingham Palace Stakes (eighth) and last time out when third behind Fresh.

In the first of two Group Three contests on the card, the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Cumberland Lodge Stakes (2.25), William Haggas' Hamish sets the standard after chasing home Kyprios in the Irish St Leger last month.

Watch every race from ParisLongchamp, Ascot, Fontwell and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, October 1