Today on Sky Sports Racing: Glory And Fortune goes for more Welsh Champion Hurdle success

After the excellent two-day card at Chepstow, the action moves to Ffos Las as Glory And Fortune bids to land another Welsh Champion Hurdle, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.10 Ffos Las - Glory And Fortune in Champion repeat bid

Glory And Fortune is a consistent operator and looks to have plenty in his favour as he attempts to repeat last season's heroics in the Welsh Champion Hurdle (3.10).

In a stellar campaign last time around, the Tom Lacey-trained seven-year-old was an excellent second in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Kempton before winning the lucrative Betfair Hurdle at Newbury - he also came an excellent fifth in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

If returning to that form, he will surely be too strong for the likes of 2021 Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Milkwood for Neil Mulholland, while Hardy Du Seuil has also finished second on his last three starts for Jamie Snowden.

2.35 Ffos Las - Boothill back for second chase start

The exciting Boothill has been a shade disappointing for the Harry Fry team but looks to have a good chance to gain a first chase success in the Norton's Coin Trophy Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.35).

He was well-beaten at Exeter when an odds-on favourite on his chase debut last year at Exeter, and was last seen pulled up in the Galway Hurdle, but does have some excellent form in the book.

The more consistent Honneur D'Ajonc heads the dangers for Jane Williams, having won three of his last five starts and looks feasibly treated for his chase debut.

Super Six is a bumper and hurdle winner - he is another to note over the larger obstacles for the Nigel Twiston-Davies team.

2.50 Southwell - Hurstwood in four-timer hunt

All-weather action comes from Southwell on Sunday, with the pick coming in the At The Races App Form Study Handicap (2.50), a quality six-furlong heat with several in-form runners.

None are more interesting than bottom-weight Hurstwood for Peter Niven, who has won his last three starts but takes a jump up in class here.

Phoenix Beach is another course-and-distance winner who got his head in front last time out for Richard Fahey, while Benoit De La Sayette can inch closer to the apprentices' title with success on Libertus for James Fanshawe.

