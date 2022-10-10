Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori head to Yarmouth for Listed contest

Monday’s highlight action comes from Yarmouth this afternoon, with Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori and Tom Marquand all taking rides in the Listed Beckford Stakes.

4.00 Yarmouth - Dettori, Moore and Marquand in Listed heat

There's no shortage of star riders at Yarmouth on Monday, with the likes of Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori both taking rides in the Listed Beckford Stakes (4:00) for fillies and mares.

Champion-elect William Buick takes the ride of 2021 winner Goolwa, while Moore is onboard Aidan O'Brien's Ark, who looks to have a bit to find on paper.

Image: Ryan Moore

Perfect Alibi could well be the answer for The King who goes for a first Stakes success in the Royal silks, with Tom Marquand in the saddle for the Haggas team.

Dettori rides Pennymoor for the Gosden duo and Godolphin.

3.20 Windsor - Derby-winning duo combine with Lebsayer

Lebsayer is becoming a shade frustrating but could well get off the mark in what looks his easiest assignment to date in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (3:20) at Windsor on Monday.

The Derby-winning combination of Sir Michael Stoute and Richard combine to ride the three-year-old, who has finished second twice in four starts to date.

Others in this heat would also fall under the same category of 'hard to win with', none more so than Tartan Chief and Bunker Bay, who both have plenty of good placed runs to their name.

8.00 Wolverhampton - Recent winner returns to Wolves

The pick of the evening action at Dunstall Park comes in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap (8:00), with Kenilworth King looking to take this off bottom weight.

William Jarvis trains the last time out winner with PJ McDonald in the saddle, but does step up in grade here.

Juddmonte's Definite is another to consider for Ralph Beckett and Hector Crouch, although was a beaten favourite last time out.

