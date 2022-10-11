Today on Sky Sports Racing: Robbie Dunne returns from ban to partner in-form Molliana

Molliana chases a four-timer at Hereford in the feature hurdle on Tuesday, with Robbie Dunne having his first rides back after his ban for bullying fellow jockey Bryony Frost.

3:55 Hereford - Dunne returns on Molliana

Neil Mulholland's Molliana is in spectacular form - albeit in Jersey - and chases a fourth straight victory in the Sky Sports Racing Mares' Handicap Hurdle (3:55) against six rivals at Hereford.

However, most notable is the jockey booking as Robbie Dunne takes over from Mark Quinlan in his first rides since his well-publicised ban expired.

Ryan Potter sends Barely Famous to the race and looks interesting having won last time, with 7lb claimer Caoilin Quinn in the saddle.

Simply Red has been ultra-consistent for the Donald McCain team and has a chance with champion jockey Brian Hughes in the saddle.

6.02 Newcastle - Wonderful Times looking to rid seconditis

John and Thady Gosden will be expecting their 79-rated filly Wonderful Times to finally get off the mark at the sixth attempt in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Maiden Stakes (6:02), having run a whole host of good races to date.

Benoit De La Sayette takes that ride, with apprentice title rival Harry Davies on Charlie Appleby's Alnilam for Godolphin.

Jean Danjou looks a live danger as well, having run an encouraging second on debut beaten a neck at Goodwood last month for Brian Meehan.

6.35 Newcastle - Waltz dancing to another Newcastle success?

Ben Haslam has been known to rejuvenate JP McManus jumpers but he's worked wonders with flat sensation Millionaire Waltz, who chases a sixth victory at Gosforth Park in the Download The At The Races App Handicap (6:35).

He again faces Award Dancer who was behind him on his last victory 18 days ago, although there is a 5lb swing at the weights here.

Thirteen runners line up but several haven't run to form of late, although David Allan and Tim Easterby team up with Strongbowe who was second just under a fortnight ago.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch Newcastle and Hereford on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, October 11.