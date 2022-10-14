Today on Sky Sports Racing: In-form Sean Bowen and Rebecca Curtis team up at Uttoxeter

Sean Bowen sits second in the jockeys championship and could eat a little into Brian Hughes' lead on Friday with Geordie Des Champs having an excellent chance at Uttoxeter.

2.24 Uttoxeter - Geordie bids to go back-to-back

Only four runners line up in the feature APB Group Handicap Hurdle (2:24) but you couldn't rule any of them out in what looks a tight contest.

The most interesting is possibly Geordie Des Champs who won last time out for the Rebecca Curtis team over this course and distance - Sean Bowen takes the ride.

Pounding Poet was behind that rival last time but has been freshened up and could challenge alongside Copper Coin and Kannapolis.

1.49 Uttoxeter - Scipion set for chasing debut

Stan Sheppard takes the ride on Scipion who makes chasing debut in the Cazoo Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1:49), but won't have it all his own way against some intriguing rivals.

Scipion placed behind the likes of Stag Horn and Hillcrest last year - he takes on Kinondo Kwetu this afternoon who is bidding to land a five-timer for the Sam and Jonathan England combo.

The consistent but frustrating Royal Pretender was third on his debut over fences and is sure to go well again for the Alan King team.

4.45 Newcastle - Consistent Tartan can land elusive success

Over at Gosforth Park, it would be hard to begrudge Tartan Chief success in the Duke Of Northumberland Handicap (4:45) for the Paul and Oliver Cole team.

The three-year-old has finished in the top three in all of his last five runs without getting his head in front and now flips over to the all-weather with Kevin Stott in the saddle.

Tele Red looks a tricky opponent for Karl Burke, having won twice and finished second twice in his last four starts, while Skilled Warrior was second over a mile at this track last week.

