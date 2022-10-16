Today on Sky Sports Racing: Two Amigos looking to follow Hewick in Durham National

Galway Plate winner Hewick won the Durham National last year off top weight and Nicky Martin will be hoping that The Two Amigos can following that path starting with victory at Sedgefield.

3.50 Sedgefield - The Two Amigos heads nine in Durham feature

It's unlikely a horse as good as 2021 winner Hewick is in this year's renewal, but Nicky Martin will be hoping that top weight The Two Amigos will be able to pull off a similar feat on Sunday.

Martin has opted for 5lb claimer David Pritchard to take off some weight, but he does face several interesting rivals.

Tommy Beau is chasing a hat-trick for the Seamus Mullins team, while Raddle And Hum is also going for a third straight success for Ann Duffield.

4.25 Sedgefield - Finisk River chasing hat-trick for McCain and Hughes

Away from the feature, the Paxtons Are Caseih No.1 UK-&-ROI Dealer Handicap Hurdle (4:25) gives Finisk River a decent chance to bring up the hat-trick for Donald McCain and champion Brian Hughes.

The nine-year-old won over the course and distance two starts ago and takes on five including Heross Du Seuil, who moves to the Billy Aprahamian yard from Nicky Henderson.

Kajaki is a threat on his day and could well challenge for the Nicky Richards team, having won last time out with Danny McMenamin again in the saddle.

3.25 ParisLongchamp - Addeybb skips Champion for French assignment

2020 Champion Stakes winner Addeybb did not show up at Ascot yesterday but instead runs at ParisLongchamp in the Group Two Prix du Conseil de Paris (3:25).

Only four rivals take on the Group One winner who bids for a 13th career victory for William Haggas, with stable jockey Tom Marquand taking the ride.

Image: Addeybb's connections pointed to the quick ground at Sandown as the reason for defeat in the Gala Stakes

Alan King's Raymond Tusk disappointed over hurdles and returns to the flat with Rossa Ryan in the saddle. Group Three winner Monty also looks interesting for Andreas Schutz.

Watch every race from Sedgefield and ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, October 16.