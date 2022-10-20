Today on Sky Sports Racing: Listed winner Princess Shabnam bids to defy hefty penalty at Wolves

Princess Shabnam is a Listed winner but drops in grade to take on seasoned handicappers at Wolverhampton on Thursday; Holocene looks a filly to follow for the William Haggas team at the same venue; watch Wolverhampton and Southwell on Sky Sports Racing
Wednesday 19 October 2022 12:16, UK
Princess Shabnam won a nice Listed contest at Pontefract earlier this season and will aim to defy top weight in the feature event at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing.
Trainer Sean Woods has opted to step his star sprinter Princess Shabnam back down in grade as she goes for more success in a quality handicap at Wolverhampton (7:15).
She will look to defy a lofty mark of 107, although Adam Farragher will take a handy 5lb off her back.
Another three-year-old, Hierarchy, is likely to go well with a Group Three second to his name at Ascot, while Strong Power and Bergerac will also contend, although not many of these have great recent form.
Holocene looks a filly to be on the right side of and could well go in again at 8:15, just eight days after bolting up at this venue for the William Haggas team.
Tom Marquand makes the trip to Wolverhampton, with the filly under a 6lb penalty that leaves her 3lb well-in at the weights so expect a winning run.
The King's royal silks will be sported by Hollie Doyle, with Clive Cox's Yarralumla an interesting opponent although has not yet got off the mark.
Course-and-distance winner It's A Love Thing is another to note.
Scott Dixon's veteran sprinter Giogiobbo has won two of his last three starts and heads to Southwell with a good chance of adding a remarkable 11th all-weather victory at (4:15).
He drops back to the minimum five furlongs in this Class 4 contest, which looks wide-open with 14 runners.
Of the likely favourites, Coup De Force has a pair of recent victories for Stuart Kittow whilst Arc-winning jockey rides Expert Opinion for Mick Appleby.
