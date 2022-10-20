Today on Sky Sports Racing: Listed winner Princess Shabnam bids to defy hefty penalty at Wolves

Princess Shabnam won a nice Listed contest at Pontefract earlier this season and will aim to defy top weight in the feature event at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing.

7.15 Wolverhampton - Princess goes for another big pot

Trainer Sean Woods has opted to step his star sprinter Princess Shabnam back down in grade as she goes for more success in a quality handicap at Wolverhampton (7:15).

She will look to defy a lofty mark of 107, although Adam Farragher will take a handy 5lb off her back.

Another three-year-old, Hierarchy, is likely to go well with a Group Three second to his name at Ascot, while Strong Power and Bergerac will also contend, although not many of these have great recent form.

8.15 Wolverhampton - Haggas filly on the improve

Holocene looks a filly to be on the right side of and could well go in again at 8:15, just eight days after bolting up at this venue for the William Haggas team.

Tom Marquand makes the trip to Wolverhampton, with the filly under a 6lb penalty that leaves her 3lb well-in at the weights so expect a winning run.

The King's royal silks will be sported by Hollie Doyle, with Clive Cox's Yarralumla an interesting opponent although has not yet got off the mark.

Course-and-distance winner It's A Love Thing is another to note.

4.15 Southwell - Giogiobbo looks for 11th all-weather win

Scott Dixon's veteran sprinter Giogiobbo has won two of his last three starts and heads to Southwell with a good chance of adding a remarkable 11th all-weather victory at (4:15).

He drops back to the minimum five furlongs in this Class 4 contest, which looks wide-open with 14 runners.

Of the likely favourites, Coup De Force has a pair of recent victories for Stuart Kittow whilst Arc-winning jockey rides Expert Opinion for Mick Appleby.

Thursday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Wolverhampton and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, October 20.