Today on Sky Sports Racing: Can Derby favourite Auguste Rodin prove Classic credentials at Doncaster for Aidan O'Brien?

Aidan O’Brien bids for a remarkable 11th Vertem Futurity Trophy this afternoon when Derby favourite Auguste Rodin looks to cement his Classic credentials at Doncaster.

3.35 Doncaster - Aidan chasing 11th Doncaster Group One

The final British Group One of the season takes place on Town Moor this afternoon (3:35) and it's another chance for Aidan O'Brien to add to his excellent record in the race with hot favourite and Derby contender Auguste Rodin.

The Deep Impact colt was an eye-catching winner of a Leopardstown Group Two last month and is a best-price 10/1 to win the Cazoo Derby, a price that will surely contract if winning here.

Image: Auguste Rodin is ante-post favourite for the Derby at Epsom next year

Epictetus is the obvious opposition for the John & Thady Gosden team with Frankie Dettori in the saddle, having finished second in the Autumn Stakes a fortnight ago.

King Of Steel is also worth considering, having bolted up on debut for Amo Racing and the David Loughnane team.

3.00 Doncaster - O'Brien double represented in Listed heat

Stable jockey Ryan Moore has opted to ride Aesop's Fables over Hispanic as Aidan O'Brien sends two runners across for the Listed Doncaster Stakes (3:00).

He last won the race in 2020 with Lipizzaner but it does look a competitive heat this time around, including the Gosden's Bresson, who wears first-time blinkers with Dettori taking the ride.

Donnacha O'Brien also sends over Wodao, who has already won in this grade but was only seventh last time out at Newmarket.

4.10 Doncaster - Moore could continue stellar day

If all has gone to plan for Ryan Moore, he could be chasing a four or five-timer with Kimngrace in a wide-open renewal of the vertem.co.uk Handicap (4:10).

The three-year-old could go off favourite after bolting up at York last time out for the Richard Hughes team, with Nomadic Empire reopposing for the David O'Meara team.

Came From The Dark heads the weights, with Saffie Osborne taking off 3lb - he steps down in grade from recent runs after Group and Listed assignments.

