Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes searching for French Group One

Search For A Song and Princess Zoe are amongst the star Irish names bidding to land Group One success in France this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 ParisLongchamp - Search For A Song goes again in Royal-Oak

The Dermot Weld-trained Search For A Song was fourth in the Prix Royal-Oak (2:50) 12 months ago and comes into this year's event in excellent form, having ran a big race behind star stayer Kyprios last time out.

Tony Mullins' stable star Princess Zoe would be a very popular winner and is another that has been chasing home Kyprios - she goes for a potential third Group One.

British interest comes in the shape of Hugo Palmer's Rajinsky as well as Karl Burke's Al Qareem, with the eyecatching jockey booking of Ryan Moore.

Image: Princess Zoe and Joey Sheridan hold off all rivals to land the Sagaro Stakes.

3.30 Ffos Las - Williams contender makes seasonal debut

Ffos Las enjoys an extra meeting this afternoon with the ground unsafe elsewhere, giving Evan Williams the chance to run Current Mood for the first time this season in a competitive handicap hurdle (3:30).

She won on three occasions last year and should run her race on seasonal appearance off a mark of 127.

Also in the race, Daryl Jacob rides Breaking Waves who was a notable winner at Southwell recently, whilst The Changing Man is at the bottom of the weights despite ending his season with victory at Stratford last time.

2.55 Ffos Las - Bumper winners unleashing in novice

A string of bumper winners line up in what looks to be one of the best early season novice hurdles so far this year (2:55).

Nigel Twiston-Davies usually goes well round here and they have Doncaster winner Spring Meadow in this race, with Jordan Nailor booked for the ride.

Kerry Lee's New Found Fame will shoulder a penalty having already won at this level, whilst Hymac won a Newton Abbot bumper for the Harry Fry team and could well be an exciting horse to follow.

Sunday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Ffos Las and ParisLongchamp live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, October 23.