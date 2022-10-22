Vertem Futurity Stakes: Auguste Rodin 3/1 for Derby after devastating Doncaster display

Auguste Rodin delivered at Doncaster and lived up to the hype with a smooth victory in the Group One Vertem Futurity Trophy for Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien.

The Deep Impact colt (9/4) defied a major market drift to take the final British Group One of the season, powering clear in the mud to win by over three lengths at the line.

He pulled clear of Epictetus and Frankie Dettori in second, whilst Holloway Boy was back in third for the Karl Burke team, with the winner now as short as 3/1 for the Derby after that success.

Image: Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien celebrate after winning the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster

The field split into two from an early stage, with Aidan O'Brien's duo - Auguste Rodin and Salt Lake City - joining Epictetus down the stand side and the rest of the field on the far side.

That looked to give Holloway Boy and Danny Tudhope a decisive advantage with two furlongs to run, but as he wandered and headed towards the eventual winner, Auguste Rodin ran straight and true to pull well clear in a very impressive performance.

Jockey Moore agreed with that view, telling Sky Sports Racing: "I was very impressed with him because where he was drawn, we couldn't go down the middle and Danny [Tudhope] had got away from us.

"He's had to win his race and Danny has came towards me and given some help but he's had to win a second race and they don't usually do that.

"He's pricking his ears close to the line and he's got an awful lot of ability.

"The first time I sat on him, I felt he had a lot of class. I thought of lot of him early on and there's still a lot to come."

Xanadu on top in Doncaster Stakes

Legend Of Xanadu (12/1) got the better of O'Brien's Aesop's Fables in the Listed Doncaster Stakes, staying on strongly for Connor Beasley and the Mick Channon team.

After running at seven furlongs last time out, Legend Of Xanadu dropped back to six furlongs and made no mistake, with Beasley pushing out the Sixties Icon colt for a length-and-a-quarter victory.

Ryan Moore had Aesop's Fables in a challenging position with two furlongs to run, but couldn't quicken and had to settle for second, with the fast-finishing Wodao back in third for Donnacha O'Brien.

Image: Legend Of Xanadu takes the Listed Doncaster Stakes for Connor Beasley

Aidan also trained the fourth home with Hispanic, whilst Bresson was back in fifth for the John & Thady Gosden team, with Frankie Dettori in the saddle.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Beasley said: "The boss had him in high regard and I rode him at York over seven furlongs on easy ground but not as heavy as it was today.

"He gave me a good feel that day and he's dropped back to six and I always felt he would stay the six strong.

"Once I asked the question, he really stayed on strong."

Image: Israr eases clear to win at Doncaster under Jim Crowley

Earlier on the card, Jim Crowley eased Israr (3/1) clear for a straightforward victory in the Vertem Very Different Stockbrokers Handicap for the Gosden team.

Crowley - who rode Baaeed last weekend when beaten on final start in the Champion Stakes - never looked in any danger on the three-year-old colt, who quickened up in good style and pulled away from Amo Racing's Sir Rumi back in second under Dettori.

Yorkshire trainer Kevin Ryan took third with Forza Orta who stayed on well under Rowan Scott.