Today on Sky Sports Racing: Listed Bumper winner makes hurdles debut for Paul Nicholls

One of Paul Nicholls’ leading novice hurdle lights makes his debut over obstacles at Chepstow this afternoon alongside some excellent action at Bangor-on-Dee on Sky Sports Racing.

12.55 Chepstow - Henri The Second makes hurdles bow

Paul Nicholls' Henri The Second looks a smart addition to the hurdling ranks and is sure to take a bit of the beating in the opening maiden hurdle (12:55).

The five-year-old won twice in bumpers, once in Listed level at Ascot, before pulling up in the Grade Two bumper at the Grand National meeting.

He'll be tough to beat but plenty of intriguing opponents line up, including Chianti Classico for David Bass and Kim Bailey - he was tenth in the aforementioned Aintree bumper.

2.55 Bangor - Keep Running to defy the penalty?

Harry Whittington's Keep Running has a mark of 126 and will look to defy a penalty on a decent card at Bangor-on-Dee in the 2:55.

Simon Munir and Isaac Souede look to have a decent recruit in Sargeant Wilson, a wide-margin bumper winner from the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard.

Others to note include Nicky Henderson's classy flat horse King Ottokar and Gentle River for Alastair Ralph.

3.45 Chepstow - Another Nicholls debutant heads over fences

Cap Du Mathan makes his debut over the larger obstacles for the Nicholls team later on an exciting Chepstow card, running in a competitive novices' handicap chase (3:45).

He starts his chasing career off a mark of 131 which looks workable, although will have to get the better of Dan Skelton's Stepney Causeway, who already has experience in this discipline.

Fern Hill ran in a Grade Two novice chase last season for the Ben Case team and is also worth considering off top weight.

Watch every race from Chepstow and Bangor-on-Dee live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, October 25.