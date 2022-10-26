Today on Sky Sports Racing: Paul Nicholls to unleash more potential stars at Chepstow

The second day of an excellent two-day meeting at Chepstow looks filled with interesting Paul Nicholls runners as well as a dual Grade One winner at the Peter Bowen yard.

4.20 Chepstow - Jeremy Pass takes on Reserve Tank

Paul Nicholls' Jeremy Pass struggled at the end of last season and has been given a wind operation by the champion trainer ahead of a seasonal reappearance in a fair handicap chase at 4:20pm.

The seven-year-old heads the weights and will be taking on dual Grade One winner Reserve Tank, who has moved from the Joe Tizzard yard to Peter Bowen, with Sean Bowen taking the ride.

Wayfinder won two races at this venue back in April and goes for the hat-trick for Rebecca Curtis, whilst Philip Hobbs runs Truckin Away in the Native River colours.

3.45 Chepstow - Sonigino attempts four hurdles win

In the previous race, Sonigino could be interesting looking for a fourth victory over hurdles for the Paul Nicholls team (3:45).

The five-year-old won at Chepstow's Jump Season Opener earlier this month but this looks a stiffer task, with Dan Skelton running exciting handicapper Playful Saint, who won on stable debut back in March.

Of the others, Mack The Man returns from a disappointing run at Carlisle in February for Evan Williams, whilst Zambezi Fix bids to defy top weight for Bernard Llewellyn.

2.00 Chepstow - excellent novice hurdles clash

Notebooks will be at the ready in the 2:00pm as several classy bumper and novice hurdle runners line up, none more so than three-time bumper winner Timeforatune.

He was a Listed winner last year, but will need to be at his best to get the better of Hullnback, who was an excellent second in the Grade Two bumper at Aintree last year for Fergal O'Brien.

Pikar is the one with hurdles experience and returns for Dan Skelton, having finished behind the likes of Knappers Hill and Jonbon last season.

Watch every race from Chepstow, live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, October 26.