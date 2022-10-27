Today on Sky Sports Racing: Oscula chasing fourth 2022 victory in Listed heat at Lingfield

George Boughey's two-time Group Three winner Oscula will bid to land a fourth win of the season on 12th start in the Listed Fleur de Lys Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield.

4.00 Lingfield - Group Three winner back at Listed level

An excellent Thursday all-weather card is headlined by the Listed Fleur de Lys Fillies' Stakes (4:00) with Oscula the headline act for the George Boughey team.

The three-year-old filly is a dual-Group Three winner but possibly has been outclassed in recent starts and this looks more her level.

Internationalangel reopposes, having been beaten by Oscula earlier this season and will have James Doyle in the saddle.

Another to note is Crystal Caprice, who has won three of six starts for Sir Michael Stoute and is the ride of Ryan Moore.

3.25 Lingfield - Gosden trio contest River Eden

The John & Thady Gosden team will be confident of a good showing in the Listed River Eden Fillies' Stakes (3:25), with three of the 12 runners.

Three-year-olds One Evening and Darmoiselle look worth noting, with the last four winners being that age and Godolphin also run Pennymoor for the same stable.

Bartzella has plenty of improvement to come for William Haggas and could be dangerous in the Golden Horn colours.

3.40 Worcester - Maiden hurdle promises exciting prospects

Away from the all-weather action, Worcester is the place for quality jumping as the 3:40 looks a particularly exciting maiden hurdle.

Michael Scudamore's Heads And Harps is a winning Irish point-to-point prospect and will take on Idalko Bihoue, who also won an Irish point and has since moved to the Nigel Twiston-Davies team, changing hands for £150,000.

Jonjo O'Neill's New Beginnings could also be dangerous, having won a bumper at this venue.

