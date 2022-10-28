Race of the Day: What's The Story difficult to beat off the front in competitive Southwell heat

At The Races expert Alan Thomson is back with another verdict on Friday's big race, this time coming on a competitive evening card at Southwell.

The Groundwork

The Nottinghamshire circuit threw up more than its fair share of course specialists on the old Fibresand surface but that advantage was neutered with the installation of a speedier Tapeta surface.

A run-in of three furlongs affords jockeys plenty of time to deliver hold-up horses from off the pace and Southwell's flat, oval circuit of around 10 furlongs is generally considered a very fair test.

David Probert is top jockey for the current year with 14 winners followed by Luke Morris (12), Daniel Muscutt (11) and Joanna Mason (9). Mick and David Easterby head the trainers' standings, saddling 12 winners, nicely clear of Roy Bowring, Rebecca Menzies and Scott Dixon sitting on eight winners apiece.

This evening's selected race (7:15pm) is likely to be run at an honest gallop, with What's The Story one of the more likely runners to help force the pace, along with Austrian Theory and Excel Power.

Leading Fancies

United Front

A four-time all-weather winner for Mick Appleby in 2021, United Front makes his first appearance at this track. The five-year-old has gone off the boil on turf but this return to a synthetic surface may spark a revival of fortunes. Has traded blows with tougher opponents in the past and a repeat of his fourth in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton last March would see him in a better light.

Aerion Power

Has gone well fresh in the past so it will be interesting to see how the market reacts to this comeback run on the back of a lengthy 433-day absence. Sir Michael Stoute's colt, the mount of Richard Kingscote, won at Newcastle last April when returning from a 158-day hiatus and doubled up at Doncaster the following month. Not spotted since running seventh to Migration at York's 2021 Ebor festival, but a danger to all if ready to roll.

What's The Story

Keith Dalgleish's tough eight-year-old makes his Southwell debut but his previous six career starts on synthetic surfaces have returned form figures 3-1-3-3-2-4. A regular front-runner, What's The Story goes particularly well at York and posted yet another excellent fifth behind Substantial on his latest visit to the Knavesmire three weeks ago. The assessor had shown him some leniency earlier in the summer and connections took full advantage, sending him out to score at Ayr over 10 furlongs at the beginning of August. His official rating has edged up again (95) but that is not insurmountable.

Excel Power

Archie Watson's gelding has shown some of his strongest form on the back of a 'holiday' and returned from a 163-day absence to score at Haydock in April. Excel Power justified strong market support at Windsor nine days later before his form tapered off through high summer. Consequently, he was rested for a couple of months before picking up the thread at Chelmsford City 15 days ago, chasing home Croupier after showing early dash to lead from a wide draw in stall 10.

Chichester

On paper, he appears the Dalgleish second string but Chichester is lurking on a dangerous mark if able to re-capture last season's sparkle. Danny Tudhope will attempt to smuggle this hold-up performer into the race and Chichester wasn't far behind What's The Story in the chasing posse at Ayr in September. He has dropped 10lb since running third to Living Legend in the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton in March and merits market surveillance, despite this mile trip threatening to prove on the sharp side.

Billyb

Ann Duffield's three-year-old is a past winner over seven furlongs at Doncaster and successfully stepped up to a mile at Haydock. He lost out on the nod to Amaysmont over eight furlongs at Newcastle in June but that came off a 12lb lower mark. BillyB posted a fine fourth to Charlie Appleby's 99-rated New Kingdom at Doncaster's St Leger fixture and a wide draw possibly contributed to a rare blip at Haydock last month. Not discounted.

Rest of the field

Austrian Theory Represents Mark Johnston and Jason Hart but needs to re-discover the spark which saw him land a Hamilton handicap in late June. Austrian Theory makes his all-weather debut off a stiffish mark and beat only one home in the Cambridgeshire.

Imperial Command Mark Loughnane's gelding is a four-time Newcastle winner and this first outing in 141 days may be a prelude to a winter campaign back on Tyneside. A fourth to Fame And Acclaim on soft ground at Haydock in early June wasn't a bad effort and it will be interesting to see how he shapes in the betting for his inexperienced rider.

Chasing Aphrodite Looked a smart prospect when landing his first two starts, at Leicester and Newmarket, but his hat-trick bid came unstuck on a return trip to HQ in August when trailing home in 10th behind Dutch Decoy after being well-backed on handicap debut.

Harry Eustace has given his three-year-old a short break and Chasing Aphrodite remains unexposed at this level. Perseverants is a former dual winner in France but has made no show on both UK starts for Scott Dixon when sent off 125-1 and 100-1 respectively.

The Verdict

Solid handicapper WHAT'S THE STORY gets the nod and Kevin Stott will be keen to have him handy from the off. Stable companion Chichester continues to drop in the ratings but this trip looks on the sharp side.

Keith Dalgleish is going through a relatively quiet spell, although Good Show, running in the same colours as What's The Story, was a most unlucky loser at Nottingham on Wednesday.

Aerion Power has gone well fresh in the past and has an excellent record on synthetics. Much respected. Excel Power bounced back to form at Chelmsford City, while BillyB may have a bit more to offer lurking at the foot of the weights.