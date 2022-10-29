Today on Sky Sports Racing: Goshen, Tea Clipper and Amoola Gold return at Ascot on Bateaux Gold Cup Day

Ascot’s opening jumps meeting of the season looks an absolute cracker, with star hurdler Goshen and course specialist Amoola Gold among those in action.

3.15 Ascot - Scottish National third returns in Gold Cup

Major Dundee finished off his 2021/22 season with an excellent third in the Scottish Grand National and makes a seasonal reappearance in the Bateaux London Gold Cup (3:15), the feature on an excellent Ascot Saturday card.

Alan King's seven-year-old runs in the late Trevor Hemmings colours and is sure to feature in staying handicap chases throughout the season.

Tea Clipper was a good second at Chepstow earlier this month and goes again for the Tom Lacey team, while Regal Encore returns for a fifth run in this race for the Anthony Honeyball team at the age of 14.

The veteran chaser won this race in 2020 and was third in 2021.

2.40 Ascot - Former winners clash in Premier Handicap

The past three winners of the Byrne Group Handicap Chase (2:40) reoppose here in a hot renewal.

Dan Skelton's Amoola Gold was first past the post last year (later disqualified) and in 2020, with Bridget Andrews retaining the ride.

Last year's eventual winner, Monsieur Lecoq, goes again for the Jane Williams team while 2019 winner Diego Du Charmil - who almost ran out at the last that day - has claiming jockey Freddie Gingell in the saddle.

1.30 Ascot - Goshen returns on chasing debut

The enigmatic and popular hurdler Goshen will attempt to take on fences for the first time in a cracking renewal of the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1:30).

The six-year-old will give away 11lb to his rivals on chasing debut, including Gowel Road who was only second on his first run over the larger obstacles for the Nigel Twiston-Davies team.

Lanzarote Hurdle winner Cobblers Dream and Paul Nicholls' Samarrive make up the excellent quartet.

