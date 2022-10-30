Today on Sky Sports Racing: British contenders head to Chantilly for Group Three action

It’s French action all the way this afternoon with British raiders across the card at Chantilly looking for Group success across the Channel.

2.50 Chantilly - Vadream and Mo Celita head British challenge

The Group Three Prix de Seine-et-Oise (2:50) could well be another French pot that heads back to the UK on Sunday, with two lively contenders in Vadream and Mo Celita looking to have decent chances.

The former will be ridden by David Egan for the Charlie Fellowes team, having finished sixth in the British Champions Sprint behind Kinross.

Mo Celita ran a career best in the Prix de l'Abbaye, finishing fourth behind The Platinum Queen and a repeat of that run could well be enough for victory over six furlongs for Adrian Nicholls.

12.23 Chantilly - Clover eyes two-year-old success

Tom Clover's smart two-year-old Crystallium could take a bit of beating in the Group Three Prix Miesque (12:23), with Ioritz Mendizabal taking the ride.

The Expert Eye filly won at Chelmsford and Newbury before a decent run at this level in the Oh So Sharp Stakes, but this looks a slight downgrade on paper.

Eternal Dance is the chief opponent, having won at Listed level for the Graffard team last time out, whilst you would expect Speedaara and Showay to also run well.

1.33 Chantilly - Drop in grade for Galaxie Gold

The Grand Prix Du Nord (1:33) has just the seven runners but it looks a tricky puzzle to solve.

Galaxie Gold was second at Group Two level in May so should take a bit of beating for the Damien de Watrigant team if ready to go here.

Stephane Wattel's recent course winner Percy Shelley also looks of interest as well as Ilic from the Freddy Head team.

Watch every race from Chantilly, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, October 30.