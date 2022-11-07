Coral Hurdle: Brewin'upastorm set to take on Constitution Hill at Ascot as he warms up for Relkeel return

Olly Murphy is preparing Brewin'upastorm to take on Constitution Hill in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot on November 19 having jinked and unseated rider Sean Bowen at the first obstacle during his seasonal bow at Aintree on Saturday.

A return to the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on January 1 remains the main winter target for the Grade Two winner.

He fell in that contest last year before making amends in a valuable contest at Lingfield the same month.

"It was a disaster at Aintree, but that's sometimes the way it goes," Murphy said. "Sean was OK and the horse was OK and those are the two main things.

"Normally he goes straight to Cheltenham for the Relkeel Hurdle on New Year's Day, but I'm going to have to get a run into him before then.

"So, I imagine he'll have an entry in the two-mile-three hurdle at Ascot that Constitution Hill is going for. Obviously, Constitution Hill is going to be extremely hard to be beat, but there's good place prize money on offer and if he's OK in the next couple of weeks we'll let him take his chance."

Although Brewin'upastorm's trip to Merseyside ended in disaster, Murphy left Aintree with a double to his name and plenty to be excited about following the winning chasing debut of Doctor Ken.

Image: Doctor Ken could head to Newbury next after making a winning start over fences

Murphy said: "He's a horse who could turn out to be a good chaser, it was a lovely starting point. He probably underachieved over hurdles, but he was bought to be a chaser and I thought he jumped very well.

"I'm not quite sure where he will go, but there is a race for him at Newbury's Coral Gold Cup meeting and he's one to look forward to."

Thomas Darby is on course to defend his Coral Long Distance Hurdle crown at Newbury on November 25 after finishing second on his reappearance in the West Yorkshire Hurdle.

Image: Thomas Darby will head back to Newbury for this month's Long Distance Hurdle

Murphy's nine-year-old was fourth in the Wetherby contest before bouncing on to victory at Newbury 12 months ago and claimed second behind Dan Skelton's Proschema in Yorkshire this time around.

However, Murphy's charge was conceding 6lb to the winner in a race that turned into a bit of a sprint and the Warren Chase Stables handler is hoping a stronger-run race on better terms can see Thomas Darby reverse the form.

"He'll go back to Newbury for the race he won last year, and he has come out of his run at Wetherby good," said Murphy.

"Obviously he had a penalty at Wetherby which didn't help, and Dan's horse was a decisive winner on the day, but we look forward to taking them on again on better terms.

"Maybe the race turning into a sprint didn't suit Thomas Darby as well as it did Dan's horse and hopefully, he can go to Newbury with a chance of turning things around there."