Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brian Hughes teams up with intriguing French recruit at Newcastle on Thursday

French recruit Heroique De Maulde makes a first start for new trainer James Ewert, with champion jockey Brian Hughes booked to ride; Sir Michael Stoute sends Swoon for Listed contest in France, all live on Sky Sports Racing

Wednesday 9 November 2022 12:31, UK

Brian Hughes has a narrow lead at the top of the Jumps Jockeys Championship
Image: Brian Hughes has a clear lead at the top of the Jumps Jockeys Championship

Newcastle hosts a busy jumps card on Thursday, with champion jockey Brian Hughes in action on Sky Sports Racing, while there is a Listed contest in France featuring a Sir Michael Stoute runner.

1.40 Newcastle - Last time winner Heroique De Maulde faces Jelski

The feature event on the afternoon, the Ultimate Jumps Guide On attheraces.com/jumps Handicap Chase (1.40), looks a trappy one where several look to hold a chance.

James Ewert introduces French recruit Heroique De Maulde with Hughes in the plate. A dual chase winner last autumn, he has a 12-month absence to overcome on debut for new connections.

James Moffatt's Jelski seeks a first win over fences at the third attempt but is a useful sort having won four times over the smaller obstacles.

Others to note include Creative Control (Donald McCain) and Hidden Commander (Stuart Coltherd). The latter is three from six over fences but has lost his way of late.

3.55 Newcastle - Rae Des Champs & Shighness contest strong handicap

Hughes links up with trainer Micky Hammond for his final ride of the day, the returning Shighness.

She proved more than useful when taking a Wetherby bumper at the start of last season and followed that up over hurdles at the same track in March.

Rae Des Champs arrives in good form having been successful at Musselburgh in March and finishing runner-up when last seen at Kelso and will be fancied for Rose Dobbin and Craig Nichol.

Rogel Fell's Spantik has been mixing it between the Flat and Jumps over a busy summer period so should be fully fit for this task.

1.42 Lyon-Parilly - Stoute's Swoon faces nine rivals

There is an interesting Listed contest in France, the Du Grand Camp Stakes (1.42), where Sir Michael Stoute sends over Qatar Racing filly Swoon.

Cieren Fallon will ride the daughter of Frankel as she steps up in class having finished second in handicap company at Newmarket last month.

Francis-Henri Graffard's Zanndabad looks for a hat-trick and Vert Liberte seeks a four-timer.

