Dai Walters 'on road to recovery' after helicopter crash involving Welsh Grand National-winning trainer Sam Thomas

Dai Walters, 76, needed CPR and was placed in intensive care after being involved in a helicopter crash on November 1; trainer Sam Thomas, who was also among the five on board, says it will be "a long road back" for Walters, who owns Thomas' yard

Thursday 10 November 2022 14:16, UK

Dai Walters
Image: Dai Walters was one of five involved in a helicopter crash on November 1

Leading owner Dai Walters is "on the road to recovery" after last week's horrific helicopter crash in Wales, according to trainer Sam Thomas.

Cheltenham Festival-winner Walters, 76, and Welsh Grand National-winning handler Thomas were among five people involved in the accident on November 1.

The former suffered more serious injuries than the other passengers when the crash occurred in woodland near Llanelidan, Ruthin, Denbighshire.

He needed CPR at the scene of the accident before being taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital, but Thomas gave an upbeat report on his rehabilitation on Thursday.

Thomas, who trains at The Hollies Stables near Cardiff in South Wales, which Walters owns, said of Walter: "Dai is OK, it will be a long road back, but he will be OK. He is well on the road to recovery.

Walters (left) with trainer Nicky Henderson ahead of Oscar Whiskey&#39;s run in the Welsh Champion Hurdle
Image: Walters (left) with trainer Nicky Henderson ahead of Oscar Whiskey's run in the Welsh Champion Hurdle

"I'm fine - just keeping the show on the road. That is all we can all do. Just keep the horses in top form and keep kicking."

Walters has enjoyed five top-level wins over jumps with Aintree Hurdle winner Oscar Whisky and dual Liverpool Hurdle scorer Whisper, while William Henry landed the 2019 Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.

