Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bolshoi Ballet and Missed The Cut star in Churchill Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday

The dual Listed action at Lingfield on Saturday has attracted some big names from the Flat, while there is also jumping from Uttoxeter and evening entertainment from Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.10 Lingfield - Grade One hero & Royal Ascot winner clash

It looks a very strong renewal of the Listed BetUK Churchill Stakes (3.10) as Bolshoi Ballet heads a field of 12.

Aidan O'Brien's four-year-old has been off for 335 days and sports first-time blinkers under Seamie Heffernan.

A Grade One winner as a three-year-old, he will break from stall six and will be popular for his strong connections.

Missed The Cut claimed the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot and represents George Boughey and Jim Crowley. He is lightly-raced and makes his All-Weather debut.

Tyson Fury and Majestic Dawn are others to note in this All-Weather Championships Fast-Track Qualifier.

2.35 Lingfield - Summerghand, Logo Hunter & Judicial headline

The Listed Golden Rose Stakes (2.35) over six furlongs looks a wide-open contest with 11 lining up.

Michael Browne's Logo Hunter is a classy sprinter and will look to build on his recent runner-up placings at Dundalk.

Mums Tipple, who has been running well during a busy campaign on the Turf, lines up for Richard Hannon with William Buick an eye-catching booking.

Ten-year-old Judicial claimed this race in 2019 and returns after proving he still has plenty of love left for the game when winning at Beverley in September.

David O'Meara's Summerghand sets the standard on form after chasing home Rohaan in Group Three company at Ascot last month.

2.12 Uttoxeter - In-form Tea For Three tops 12

The feature on a busy card of jumping at Uttoxeter, the Hobgoblin Handicap Chase (2.12) has attracted a strong field of 12.

Tea For Three and Classic Ben top the weights with the former looking to make it three from three over fences for Charlie Longsdon after victory at this track last month.

Classic Ben is winless since February 2019 but ended last season with a couple of good efforts at Exeter and makes a seasonal reappearance here.

Premier D'troice ran out a winner over course and distance in June and returns from 150 days off for Katy Price.

