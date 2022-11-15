Today on Sky Sports Racing: Branson Missouri seeks hat-trick in competitive Lingfield handicap on Tuesday

Branson Missouri seeks hat-trick in Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle (2.00), live on Sky Sports Racing; champion bumper fifth Authorised Speed to start over hurdles at Lingfield; watch every race at Lingfield, Newcastle and Hereford live on Sky Sports Racing
Monday 14 November 2022 16:09, UK
Lingfield and Hereford host competitive seven-race cards over the jumps on Tuesday, before some evening action from Newcastle, all live on Sky Sports Racing.
Lingfield's feature on Tuesday, the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle (2.00), looks a competitive contest as 10 head to post.
The likely favourite is Shaun Lycett's six-year-old Branson Missouri as the consistent mare seeks a hat-trick, having won twice at Worcester.
Her biggest danger might be Heros, who returns from 387 days off having won in France in a four-year-old hurdle and debuts for the Venetia Williams yard.
The in-form Chris Gordon team are represented by six-year-old maiden Gerico Ville, while the Gary Moore team run four-year-old Icare Grandchamp, in the colours of Harry Redknapp.
Moore also hands a first start this season and a debut over hurdles to Champion bumper fifth Authorised Speed in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Maiden Hurdle (12.30).
Newcastle's card kicks off with a quality edition of the Class Two Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap (3.42), starring last year's winner King Of The South at the head of the weights.
The five-year-old kickstarted a run of three victories here 12 months ago and trainer William Knight will be hoping for something similar after a pipe-opener at Kempton last month.
Jack Darcy has some excellent form in Group company and, having missed Lingfield on Saturday, makes his handicap debut off 105 with Mohammed Tabti claiming 7lb for Paul and Oliver Cole.
Jim Goldie's veteran Sir Chauvelin enjoys it around Gosforth Park and should be competitive under Sam Jones.
Dr Richard Newland's Haydock winner Foillan will head a field of nine in the Central Roofing Novices' Handicap Chase (1.45) at Hereford.
A three-time winner over hurdles, he will make his chasing debut off a mark of 121 with Charlie Hammond on board.
Kim Bailey's Kyntara is a point-to-point winner and will hope to improve on his hurdles rating over fences having had a wind operation.
Amenon (Paul Nicholls) and The Street (Emma Lavelle) are others to note in a good renewal.
