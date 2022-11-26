Today on Sky Sports Racing: Constitution Hill and L'Homme Presse set to light up Newcastle on Fighting Fifth day

Sky Sports Racing viewers are in for an early festive treat on Saturday as superstars Constitution Hill, Epatante and L’Homme Press all head to Newcastle, with Bangor-On-Dee and Doncaster the supporting acts on an action-packed afternoon.

2.10 Newcastle - Constitution Hill features in five-star Fighting Fifth

The most exciting jumps horse in Britain returns as Constitution Hill heads a field of five for the Grade One Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle (2.10).

Nicky Henderson's five-year-old starts the season unbeaten over hurdles and steps out of novice company for the first time.

Rated 170, he will be a warm order to comfortably land the spoils under Nico de Boinville.

His chief danger may well be stablemate Epatante, with the eight-year-old bidding for a third straight win in this race and Aidan Coleman will again take the ride.

Not So Sleepy dead-heated with Epatante in this race last season and will hope to cause an upset for Hughie Morrison.

Tommy's Oscar (Ann Hamilton) and Voix Du Reve (Iain Jardine) complete the field.

3.25 Newcastle - L'Homme Presse faces eight in the Rehearsal

L'Homme Presse is the star name among nine declarations for the Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Handicap Chase (3.25).

Venetia Williams' seven-year-old skipped Ascot last weekend and will head the weights and the market for this premier handicap over three miles.

He has won five of his six starts over fences and makes his reappearance after 232 days off.

The Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford-trained Aye Right took this race last year and will bid to follow up off a 6lb higher mark.

Into Overdrive is another to note having improved significantly for fences and bids for a five-timer for Mark Walford and Jamie Hamilton.

Image: L'Homme Presse jumps to victory in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

12.53 Bangor-on-Dee - Barrichello and Harper's Brook contest strong handicap

The Excel Signs Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (12.53) looks a trappy contest with six heading to post including course winner Barrichello.

Donald McCain's six-year-old was a Listed winner over hurdles and made a fair chasing debut when third at Uttoxeter last month.

Harper's Brook represents in-form Ben Pauling and Kielan Woods and arrives having made a pleasing start to his chasing career when second, ahead of the reopposing Ubetya, at Carlisle 27 days ago.

Sir Psycho returns from 741 days off the track for Paul Nicholls, while Wild Romance (Dan Skelton) and Blackjack Magic (Anthony Honeyball) complete the line-up.

