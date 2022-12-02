Today on Sky Sports Racing: Art Power returns in hot Fast-Track Qualifier at Newcastle

Multiple Group Three winner Art Power returns to the All-Weather for a very competitive Fast-Track Qualifier at Newcastle this evening, live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.45 Newcastle - Art Power headlines nine in Newcastle feature

The Betuk Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Conditions Stakes (5:45) looks an excellent heat but the Tim Easterby team will be hoping that Art Power can defy a 5lb penalty and get back to winning ways.

The multiple Group Three winner returns to the All-Weather for the first time in two years over the flying five furlongs, having earned a mark of 114 on the turf throughout the summer.

At the weights, Michael Browne's Logo Hunter is the most likely to trouble the favourite, having finished second on his last two starts at Dundalk and is now rated 110 - Moss Gill for the Ed Bethell team is the other contender with a triple-figure rating.

4.45 Newcastle - Documenting attempts to carry top weight

Earlier in the Spreadex Sports Best Odds On Sunderland Handicap (4:45), nine-year-old Documenting won last time out at Wolverhampton and will bid to go in again in the £25,000 heat for the Kevin Frost team.

He recorded his seventh success on the All-Weather last month, but possibly faces a tougher field this time around including a pair of three-year-olds in Spirit of Nguru and Bass Player.

The consistent First Folio is another to consider for James Ferguson team and the Owners Group - Daniel Muscutt takes the ride.

12.30 Sedgefield - Tricky handicap hurdle to solve

Plenty of unexposed runners head to Sedgefield for the Vickers.Bet Proud To Sponsor British Racing Mares' Handicap Hurdle (12:30), with Henry Daly's Regal Renaissance arguably the most intriguing of the lot.

The four-year-old filly was fourth behind the smart Poetic Music last time at 100/1, but this looks a much more realistic opportunity on handicap debut off a mark of 96.

Betty Baloo looks to defy top weight after a trio of good efforts, whilst East End Girl won a Huntingdon novice last month under Tom Cannon - Sean Quinlan takes over in the saddle her for Lucy Wadham.

Watch every race from Newcastle and Sedgefield live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, December 2