Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wayfinder faces Chepstow favourites Secret Reprieve and Elegant Escape in Welsh National Trial

We could see the next winner of the Welsh National as a classy field head to the trial at Chepstow on Saturday, while there is All-Weather Fast-Track Qualifier action at Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.37 Chepstow - Secret Reprieve & Wayfinder headline Welsh National trial

Last year's Coral Welsh Grand National Trial Handicap Chase (1.37) unearthed the winner of the big race itself Iwilldoit bolted up before repeating the feat in the Christmas feature at Chepstow.

This season's renewal looks to be another cracking, featuring two previous Welsh National winners: Evan Williams' Secret Reprieve (2020) and Elegant Escape (2018).

The up-and-coming star could well be Rebecca Curtis' Wayfinder as the eight-year-old seeks to land a fourth consecutive victory at the track, with the experienced Paddy Brennan brought in to ride.

Carrying top weight, Secret Investor makes a first start since February 2021 for Paul Nicholls, while the classy Caribean Boy could be dangerous on his first run of the new campaign for Nicky Henderson.

Image: Watch every race from Auteuil, Chepstow and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday

2.12 Chepstow - Unbeaten Iron Bridge faces Manothepeople

All eyes will be on Jonjo O'Neill's unbeaten six-year-old Iron Bridge in the Cazoo Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.12).

He has won a bumper, two hurdles and a chase in his short career so far and steps up in trip as he bids to give weight to nine rivals.

Fergal O'Brien's Manothepeople won on chase debut here in October and looks to follow-up off an 8lb higher mark.

Dan Skelton saddles Reilly after a promising chase debut at Warwick last month, while the Joe Tizzard team hand a first over fences to Wincanton winner Could Talkaboutit.

Image: Reilly makes a second start over fences at Chepstow on Saturday

6.50 Wolverhampton - Shaquille stars in Fast-Track Qualifier

Wolverhampton's seven-race card on Saturday evening features an All-Weather Championships Fast-Track Qualifier for two-year-olds, the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Novice Stakes (6.50).

The top-rated horse in the line-up is Karl Burke's Looking For Lynda, a dual winner including when taking a good race at Musselburgh earlier in the campaign. He has been gelded since his last start and Sam Jones rides.

Tenjin, a Kempton winner in October, is an interesting runner for the Marco Botti yard, while Shaquille will be popular for Richard Hannon and Graham Lee after looking impressive when winning a York novice in October.

The Betuk's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Handicap (7.20) has attracted five classy horses, including William Knight's Newcastle winner King Of The South and Archie Watson's Listed winner Outbox.

Watch every race from Chepstow, Wolverhampton and Auteuil live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, December 3.