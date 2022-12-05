Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bonttay begins life over hurdles at Lingfield for trainer Fergal O'Brien

Fergal O'Brien's three-time bumper winner Bonttay makes her hurdling debut at Lingfield on Monday, live on Sky Sports Racing at 12.55pm; popular veterans Achille and West Approach clash in class three handicap (2.25pm)
Lingfield gets the week off to a strong start with a top jumps card and there are nine races to feast on in the evening from Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports Racing.
The Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Mares' Novices' Hurdle (12.55) has attracted a giant field of 17 including some smart types with proven form already on the track.
Fergal O'Brien's Bonttay boasts the best bumper record having won three times in 2021, including at Listed level at Cheltenham, before returning to the same race last month and chasing home the very talented Queens Gamble.
Magical Maggie comes into this contest for Alastair Ralph on the back of an impressive win on hurdles debut at Uttoxeter where the five-year-old mare showed a smart turn of foot after the last to put the race to bed in a matter of strides.
Running in the same colours as her brother and Tingle Creek winner Edwardstone, Nothingtochance finished just a length behind Magical Maggie in a Southwell bumper in March before being down the field at Cheltenham in April.
Popular veterans Achille and West Approach feature in the At The Races App Expert Tips Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase (2.25).
Freddie Gingell will ride West Approach, the horse who gave the young jockey an emotional first winner under rules at Wincanton in February, for his uncle Joe Tizzard.
Shane Quinlan and Venetia Williams combine again with Achille and arrive in fine form after victory in Saturday's Welsh Grand National Trial with Farinet.
Stamp Your Feet will be a rare National Hunt runner for Galileo and the one-time 105,000gns yearling will make his debut for the Richard Mitford-Slade yard in this contest.
Four-time hurdles winner Mark Of Gold looks to defy top weight and win the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle (2.55).
Gary Moore's five-year-old has been a star for the yard and should relish the ground conditions on the hurdles course.
Harry Whittington's Breaking Waves is likely to be popular after a good run behind The Changing Man at Ffos Las last time.
