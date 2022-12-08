Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion jockey Brian Hughes with four good rides at Newcastle

Brian Hughes often does well at Newcastle and has four excellent chances on the card at Gosforth Park this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.22 Newcastle - Small but select field in novices' handicap

Donald McCain's Since Day One is a fairly prolific winner and could provide champion jockey Brian Hughes with another to his tally in the Living North Spring Fair Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2:22).

The unexposed six-year-old won on chasing debut at Ayr and will be a warm favourite to go in again off top weight.

Miah Grace lines up for the Jedd O'Keeffe team in the Sam Spinner colours - she finished second in a good Listed event at Bangor last time out.

Nero Rock and Dakota Moirette make up the four-runner field, with the two runners preferred in the market in that order.

1.17 Newcastle - Last time out winners clash

Henry Daly runs Bretney in this decent renewal of the Living North Magazines Handicap Chase (1:17).

He's now a two-time winner over fences after winning at Hereford last month - no doubt he'll be one to watch with bottom weight under Richard Patrick.

Ladronne has won his last two for Tjade Collier and ought to go well following victories at Wetherby and Catterick.

12.12 Newcastle - Huge field in conditional hurdle

You don't get too many maximum fields over hurdles these days but we have a full set of 18 runners lining up for the Happy Birthday Lana Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (12:12).

It's incredibly open with a whole host of runners who have disappointed of late, although Jonjo O'Neill's Blue Shark did win last time out at Ffos Las and has a 4lb higher mark, with Jamie Brace taking off 6lb.

Any amount of these will need a second look, although Lone Star is definitely one to consider having been a beaten favourite last time for the Philip Kirby team.

Watch every race from Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, December 8.