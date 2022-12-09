International Hurdle preview: Nicky Henderson's Epatante and First Street set for Cheltenham battle

Nicky Henderson feels Saturday's Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham is the obvious race for both Epatante and First Street.

His 2020 Champion Hurdle winner Epatante has already had one clash with stablemate Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth, where she proved no match for him, so, rather than meet again, Henderson has rerouted her here.

Fellow Seven Barrows inmate First Street won the Gerry Feilden Hurdle at Newbury last time out and takes a step up in class for this Grade Two contest.

"All in good form, very good form. They are both coming back within a fortnight of a run, so it is coming back a little bit quick and we are very happy with both them," said Henderson. "It is the obvious place to come if Constitution Hill is going to go to Kempton [for the Christmas Hurdle].

"It is a lovely race and a small field and we hope they both do themselves justice."

Giving weight to all is Paul Nicholls' Knappers Hill, who has won nine of his 12 races to date and produced a career-best last time out when winning the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton.

Image: Knappers Hill has won his last four starts for Paul Nicholls

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained I Like To Move It won the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham off top weight first time out.

Twiston-Davies said: "He is back at his favourite track and is in good form. He has gone up 10lb, but it is not a handicap so it doesn't matter.

"He has been improving all the time and we hope he will continue to do so. We're looking forward to it.

"There are no ground concerns - as long as the frost isn't in there. It's all systems go.

"He jumped very well last time and he seems to like the air at Cheltenham. He seems to run his best races here and if he gives anything like his running last time, hopefully he will keep us all happy."