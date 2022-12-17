Today on Sky Sports Racing: Algiers set to warm things up at frosty Lingfield in Listed Quebec Stakes

Algiers, Forest Of Dean and Harrovian clash in the Listed Quebec Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing at 3.33pm; Queen Of Ipanema seeks six-timer for George Boughey and William Buick
Friday 16 December 2022 13:11, UK
Ascot’s graded action may have been lost, but there is still a strong seven-race card to enjoy at Lingfield on Saturday, all live on Sky Sports Racing, featuring the Listed Quebec Stakes.
The Listed BetUK Quebec Stakes (3.33) features several rivals who contested the Churchill Stakes here last month, including runner-up Algiers, who will likely head the market for Simon and Ed Crisford.
He finished ahead of Harrovian, Forest Of Dean and Tyson Fury on that occasion and is top-rated with a mark of 110.
Don't miss Welsh racing's seasonal highlight with the Welsh Grand National from Chepstow on December 27, live on Sky Sports Racing.
John and Thady Gosden are doubly represented with Harrovian and Forest Of Dean, with champion jockey William Buick an eye-catching booking on the former.
Makinmedoit could be the improver for Harry Eustace, having won a course and distance handicap on her last outing.
George Boughey's Queen Of Ipanema has been on a remarkable rise this winter, winning five in a row and rising from an opening handicap mark of 52 to her current rating of 83.
That is enough to persuade her trainer to try their hand at the big stage in the talkSPORT Winter Oaks Trial Irish EBF Fillies' Handicap (3.00), with Buick booked again to ride.
William Haggas is operating at 36 per cent at Lingfield this season and fields the well-bred Sea Tsarina, with Cieren Fallon taking the ride.
James Fanshawe's Viola took this race last year when run at Southwell and should go well again from the top of the weights.
There is top-class juvenile form on show and a couple of exciting debutants in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans EBF Novice Stakes (12.40).
Charlie Appleby's Golden Speech chased home subsequent group three winner and Dewhurst third Nostrum on his last start at Sandown in July and is of serious interest after a break and now switching to the all-weather.
Swordofhonor, a half-brother to dual Group One winner Angel Bleu, was a €1.5m purchase as a yearling and makes his debut for Andrew Balding.
Kingman colt Ziryab and Roaring Lion filly Queen Regent debut for the Gosden yard.
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
Saturday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds
Watch every race from Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, December 17.