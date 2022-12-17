Today on Sky Sports Racing: Algiers set to warm things up at frosty Lingfield in Listed Quebec Stakes

Ascot’s graded action may have been lost, but there is still a strong seven-race card to enjoy at Lingfield on Saturday, all live on Sky Sports Racing, featuring the Listed Quebec Stakes.

3.33 Lingfield - Algiers, Forest Of Dean & Harrovian headline

The Listed BetUK Quebec Stakes (3.33) features several rivals who contested the Churchill Stakes here last month, including runner-up Algiers, who will likely head the market for Simon and Ed Crisford.

He finished ahead of Harrovian, Forest Of Dean and Tyson Fury on that occasion and is top-rated with a mark of 110.

John and Thady Gosden are doubly represented with Harrovian and Forest Of Dean, with champion jockey William Buick an eye-catching booking on the former.

Makinmedoit could be the improver for Harry Eustace, having won a course and distance handicap on her last outing.

Image: Jack Mitchell takes the ride on the well-fancied Algiers

3.00 Lingfield - Queen Of Ipanema seeks super six-timer

George Boughey's Queen Of Ipanema has been on a remarkable rise this winter, winning five in a row and rising from an opening handicap mark of 52 to her current rating of 83.

That is enough to persuade her trainer to try their hand at the big stage in the talkSPORT Winter Oaks Trial Irish EBF Fillies' Handicap (3.00), with Buick booked again to ride.

William Haggas is operating at 36 per cent at Lingfield this season and fields the well-bred Sea Tsarina, with Cieren Fallon taking the ride.

James Fanshawe's Viola took this race last year when run at Southwell and should go well again from the top of the weights.

Image: William Buick will aim to steer Queen Of Ipanema to a six successive victory

12.40 Lingfield - Appleby hands Golden Speech a great chance to score

There is top-class juvenile form on show and a couple of exciting debutants in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans EBF Novice Stakes (12.40).

Charlie Appleby's Golden Speech chased home subsequent group three winner and Dewhurst third Nostrum on his last start at Sandown in July and is of serious interest after a break and now switching to the all-weather.

Swordofhonor, a half-brother to dual Group One winner Angel Bleu, was a €1.5m purchase as a yearling and makes his debut for Andrew Balding.

Kingman colt Ziryab and Roaring Lion filly Queen Regent debut for the Gosden yard.

Watch every race from Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, December 17.