Today on Sky Sports Racing: David O'Meara's Alligator Alley could have strongest bite at Wolverhampton

After a blank day of racing in Britain on Saturday, the action returns with a bumper eight-race card at Wolverhampton

2.39 Wolverhampton - Alligator Alley & Lord Riddiford clash in hot sprint

The feature event, a classy renewal of the five-furlong BetUK's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Handicap (2.39), features two last-time-out winners and four course and distance winners.

At the head of the market is Alligator Alley for David O'Meara who arrives after winning comfortably at Southwell 12 days ago.

Tone The Barone tops the weights for Stuart Williams and Daniel Muscutt, while Lord Riddiford is a dual course and distance winner and will be looking to improve on his last two placed efforts under Jason Hart.

Bedford Flyer is another to consider having beaten Lord Riddiford when successful at Southwell last month.

1.39 Wolverhampton - Hat-trick seeking Lady Percival faces six rivals

Hughie Morrison's Lady Percival has been in cracking form of late and tops a field of seven in the Scu Selects Expert Tips By BetUK Handicap (1.39).

The four-year-old filly has been impressive winning over course and distance on her last two outings and must defy a 5lb higher mark under Franny Norton.

Longsider heads the opposition for Sir Mark Prescott and Luke Morris. He has two wins from five starts on the all-weather and drops back in distance having finished runner-up at Chelmsford on his last start over two miles.

2.09 Wolverhampton - Great State & Macho Mania contest strong novice

Richard Fahey's Great State is the sole victor in the field for the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Novice Stakes (2.09) having won on his second start over five furlongs here last month.

Macho Mania will head the dangers having finished second in both starts to date for Hugo Palmer, including when beaten at a short price at Newcastle.

Sergeant Pep finished runner-up over course and distance on debut and could improve for the Clive Cox team.

