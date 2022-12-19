Today on Sky Sports Racing: Camprond and Metier line up in excellent Lingfield handicap

Lingfield takes centre stage this afternoon and there’s plenty of big names on show as we build up towards a festive feast of action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Lingfield - Persian War and Winter Million winners clash

It's high-quality Monday fare at Lingfield, with last season's Persian War Novices' Hurdle winner Camprond and Grade One winner Metier clashing in the Follow @AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap Hurdle (3:00).

Metier won the £100,000 handicap at this venue on the Winter Million card last year, and while this is only a £25,000 heat, he must have every chance.

That being said, Gary Moore won this with a four-year-old last year and runs the unexposed Teddy Blue, who was a decent third behind Nicky Henderson's First Street in a Newbury Grade Three last time.

2.00 Lingfield - Heavyweight trainers contest hot maiden

The lack of jump racing in the last week means we have got some bumper fields at Lingfield, with 16 lining up for the At The Races App Expert Tips Maiden Hurdle (2:00).

Several in this have leading chances, with Dan Skelton running Holy Joe Smoke, Philip Hobbs sends Hold Up La Colmine and Harry Fry's useful Hymac also runs here.

Sam Thomas remains in decent form and the Welsh trainer runs Sponthus, having finished second in three of his last four starts.

2.30 Lingfield: Moore team could continue good run

The Gary Moore team also have a chance in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Chase (2:30) with Walk In The Wind who has won on his last two starts.

That said, there's 13 runners in this heat and some intriguing horses making chase debut, including Marco Island for Anthony Honeyball and Venetia Williams' Gamaret.

Ben Pauling is having a cracking campaign to date and also has a decent chance with Mister Watson, ridden by Kielan Woods.

Watch Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, December 19.