Today on Sky Sports Racing: Will Victory looking to score again for Harry Fry team

Will Victory bagged a first success for the Harry Fry team last time at Sedgefield and has an excellent chance to go in again at Plumpton, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.25 Plumpton - Will Victory faces seven in handicap hurdle

Harry Fry's Will Victory has taken a while to find her feet but a victory at Sedgefield last time was a career-best and she could double up in the In Memory Of Susan Corrigan Mares' Handicap Hurdle (1:25).

She was highly tried with runs at Cheltenham in Graded and Listed company last season, and capitalised from a handicap mark of 110 earlier this month.

David Dennis runs Merry Mistress who was a decent second last time, while the Ffrench Davis combo of Ben and Dominic send Sashenka.

2.13 Southwell - Appleby hoping to maintain top form

Mick Appleby has been firing in the winners of late and will be hoping apprentice Erika Parkinson can get the job done on Finery, who was a good third at Southwell up in grade last time.

Appleby also runs Alexander James in the Spreadex Sports Live UK Racing Streaming Handicap (2:13) - he has dropped down from a mark of 91 but will need to improve after a poor run at Wolverhampton last time.

Charlie and Mark Johnston also use an apprentice in Oliver Stammers on Jilly Cooper, who was second behind the classy Manaafith 10 days ago.

4.15 Newcastle - Brewing bids to remain unbeaten for Haggas

Over at Gosforth Park, only four runners line up in the Spreadex Sports Get £50 In Bonuses Handicap (4:15) but all of them hold chances in an intriguing heat.

Unbeaten Brewing has won both starts to date at Kempton and Newcastle for the William Haggas team - he has any amount of improvement to come and apprentice Adam Farragher keeps the ride here.

In opposition, Beattie Is Back and Emily Post both won last time out for Richard Fahey and Ed Bethell respectively, whilst Parallel World will need to improve on recent efforts for Karl Burke.

Watch all the action from Plumpton, Southwell and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, December 20.