Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trio of Festive action feature Mares’ Chase Final

Hereford's Mares' Chase Series Final headlines an excellent Wednesday on Sky Sports Racing, including Lingfield jumping and all-weather action from Wolves.

2.15 Hereford - Credo goes in Mares' Chase Final

The Jackson Property Mares' Handicap Chase (2:15) doubles up as the Hereford Mares' Chase Series Final, with an excellent pot of over £30,000 up for grabs.

Top weight Credo is the likely favourite for the Anthony Honeyball team, having won with plenty in hand at Chepstow last time out, having lost by a head on penultimate run at Hereford.

White Hart Lady is another who bolted up last time for the Harry Fry team, with Lorcan Murtagh taking 3lb off her back - Glorious Lady is another to win last time for Cynthia Woods and Tabitha Worsley.

2.30 Lingfield - Ultra-competitive handicap chase at Lingfield

A dozen runners line up in a hot renewal of the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Chase (2:30), with several of these having leading chances.

Gladiateur Allen has the best form in the book for Jane Williams, although he has slipped down the weights and will need to improve on an eighth behind Shakem Up'Arry, and finished well-beaten in fourth behind Pic D'Orhy at Newton Abbot.

Franigane is coming back from a mammoth absence of over 600 days - he was a progressive novice hurdler when last seen for Harry Whittington and makes chasing debut here.

Gallic Geordie (Sam Drinkwater), Galop De Chasse (Venetia Williams) and Grandeur D'Ame (Alan King) all could go close.

7.30 Wolverhampton - Musicka to strike for O'Meara team?

Evening action on Sky Sports Racing comes from Wolverhampton, with nine lining up in the BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Handicap (7:30).

Musicka is definitely one to note, having won over this course and distance and won on his penultimate run for the David O'Meara team - Jason Watson takes the ride.

Intervention is a triple winner at this track so will need monitoring in the betting for Mick Appleby and The Horsewatchers, while Lucinda Russell sends Ballyare down for a rare run at Dunstall Park, with Shane Gray in the saddle.

