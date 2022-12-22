Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Al Agaila can star in rescheduled Winter Oaks Trial at Lingfield

Sky Sports Racing's Mike Cattermole thinks the rescheduled Winter Oaks Trial at Lingfield on Thursday could unearth a good filly and has his eye on a lightly-raced contender from the Simon and Ed Crisford team.

Lingfield stages another all-weather card on Thursday and easily the most significant and most valuable race is the Talksport Winter Oaks Trial (2.20), a Class 2 Handicap over a-mile-and-a-quarter.

The race has been saved from last Saturday's abandoned fixture when there was originally a six-runner field consisting of Viola, Sea Tsarina, Queen Of Ipanema, Sweet Fantasy, Tequilamockingbird and Tahasun, who all return.

However, both Makinmedoit and Yorkshire Lady who due to go in Saturday's feature, the Listed Quebec Stakes, have their sights lowered a little here.

THE CONTENDERS

Viola

Three-time all-weather winner, including twice here both over a-mile-and-a-half, who was a good second off this same mark at Goodwood in September - but over half a mile further than today.

She was also an excellent second in the Group Three Pinnacle Stakes over a-mile-and-a-half earlier in the season but has been below her best lately and this trip could be on the sharp side. Not the most trustworthy.

Makinmedoit

Has taken some big steps forward on her last three starts with more patient tactics, starting with an easy win at Salisbury in a Class 4 Handicap before failing to get any daylight until way too late up the home straight in Listed company at Yarmouth.

Luck was on her side here last time, however, in another Class 2 handicap when she secured a fine run through on the inside rail over the course and distance for her third win of the year under an inspired Pierre-Louis Jamin.

There could be more to come from her and a 3lb rise is not too unreasonable. Definitely a player.

Yorkshire Lady

Useful filly who has won five times (four with Jo Mason) and is steadily improving.

Only her second all-weather start and first since October, 2020 and is fitted with headgear (visor) for the first time.

She will be played late as usual and although she has not been disgraced on her two previous attempts at Listed level, this second choice target after Saturday's abandonment looks more her sort of race. Interesting.

Image: Yorkshire Lady (right) wins at Leicester under Harry Bentley

Sea Tsarina

Won on her Yarmouth debut in June (seven furlongs) and also here in August over a mile but was disappointing on soft ground at Thirsk in September when finding little after hanging left.

Been off since, which might be telling as she may have had an excuse, but a line needs to be put through that run if you fancy her here. One thing in her favour, though, is the step up in trip.

Queen Of Ipanema

Never made the racecourse for the Gosdens and was picked up for 20,000 guineas in July.

Her first three starts for George Boughey were underwhelming but since then she has been a winning machine! The spree, all on the all-weather, started at Wolverhampton in October off a mark of 52 - notably when first fitted with a tongue strap.

There have been wins since back at Wolverhampton (off 58) and Chelmsford (69), all of those Class 6, then Newcastle (Class 5, off 75) and Wolverhampton (Class 4) again (off 80).

Now up to 83, she has improved 31lb in less than two months and is a glowing tribute to her trainer.

May not have finished winning yet but this is another step up and is her toughest test.

Sweet Fantasy

Had been running well in defeat until finally managing to get her head in front on her ninth attempt at Southwell (Class 5) over a-mile-and-a-half.

The first-time cheekpieces might have helped her and she is up 3lb, but she is back in trip today and taking on better company. Probably needs to pull out more.

Tequilamockingbird

Consistent filly who won here in June, over the course and distance, at Kempton in August over 11 furlongs and back here again over this trip to make it two from two at Lingfield.

That experience should stand her in good stead, as should her attitude, and she was only raised a pound for her last success, albeit achieved by a whisker. Could go well in this stronger company.

Al Agaila

Cost €240,000 as a yearling and only made her racecourse debut in June when shaping very nicely in third at Newbury.

Slightly surprising that she took three more tries to get off the mark but did so in style at Kempton earlier in the month after a four-month break which had clearly done her some good.

She had been beaten just under a length into third by Sea Tsarina when starting odds-on here in August and reopposes on 1lb better terms. But the fact that she had a holiday afterwards and bounced back in style at Kempton suggests that she is in much better form now.

There should be some further improvement to come as she is bred to be suited by stepping up to 10 furlongs. Intriguing contender.

Victoria Grove

One of three from the in-form Henry Spiller team. Stayed on well to win over a mile at Chelmsford in October having won here over seven furlongs in June but was a disappointment back here last time.

Tries the trip for the first time but that may be a positive as there is plenty of stamina on her dam's side. More exposed than most, though.

Mashaaer

Looked a sure-fire future winner when fifth off a mark of 96 in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot but has not built on it at all and remains a maiden after 10 starts. Down now to a mark of 85 and has been tried in a visor and cheekpieces.

Has attempted the distance on a couple of occasions and seemed to stay but would be a surprise winner.

Tahasun

Apart from one run at Leicester (tricky track for some), has been most consistent and won at Chelmsford over this trip in June and also over this course and distance in Class 5 company last time. A visor has replaced the usual cheekpieces the last twice.

Now up 2lb but needs more in this deeper contest.

MIKE'S VERDICT

Nice race! Queen Of Ipanema has clearly been in brilliant form but this is a rise in grade for her. Makinmedoit has been keeping better company, similar to this, and also has to be respected and she and Yorkshire Lady will be played late and will need some luck.

AL AGAILA looked as though she had properly got her act together at Kempton last time after a break and, with the promise of more to come over this trip for her in-form stable, she is just preferred in a keenly contested event.