Today on Sky Sports Racing: Group winner Art Power set to light up Boxing Day at Wolverhampton

It's a typically busy Boxing Day on Sky Sports Racing with Wolverhampton hosting a quality all-weather card, while there is top jumping from Fontwell and Newcastle.

3.00 Wolverhampton - Art Power set to star in classy sprint contest

Art Power is the standout name among seven declarations for the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Conditions Stakes (3.00).

Disappointing when well beaten at Newcastle earlier this month, the dual Group Two winner will bid to concede weight all-round under David Allen from stall one.

His main danger could be the progressive Tinker Toy who represents Roger Varian and leading Wolverhampton rider Jack Mitchell. The five-year-old is a Listed winner around here and is dropping back to six furlongs for the first time.

Karl Burke's Exalted Angel has a long winless spell stretching all the way back to the Listed Kachy Stakes in February 2021 but has run two very good races in recent weeks, including when chasing home the useful Fine Wine in a similar contest at Newcastle at the start of the month.

Image: Exalted Angel (right) chases home Summerghand in the Sprint Championships at Lingfield

1.42 Fontwell - Teddy Blue & Dream In The Park clash

Gary Moore has celebrated five winners from his 32 runners at Fontwell to date and has a leading chance in the DC Electrical Contracting Ltd. Handicap Hurdle (1.42) with Teddy Blue.

The four-year-old has been in good form this season, including a victory over this course and distance, and arrives having finished third in a strong heat at Newbury last time. Moore also saddles Yorksea, with Rex Dingle in the saddle.

Emma Lavelle's Dream In The Park is another to have hit form this season, winning at Stratford before showing a game attitude at Ascot last time. He seeks a hat-trick under 7lb claimer Jack Wildman.

Top weight Dobryn (Sam Thomas) looked very useful when scoring at Plumpton and Ludlow in 2021 but has not been seen since finishing fifth in the Welsh Champion Hurdle last year.

2.35 Newcastle - Heroique De Maulde features in hot handicap

Newcastle's feature, the Vickers.Bet Family Owned Independent Bookmaker Handicap Chase (2.35) sees 13 runners line up.

Champion jockey Brian Hughes is the star attraction on the card and he rides Heroique De Mauld, who finished a narrow second on his British debut here last month and is up 4lb in this similar event.

Heltenham is a rare runner at Gosforth Park for the Dan Skelton team and David England takes the ride. He will look to build on his two runner-up efforts over fences.

