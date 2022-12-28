Today on Sky Sports Racing: Listed performer looks to get back on track at Newcastle

Beautiful Eyes finished fourth in the Marygate Stakes at York earlier this season and will attempt to re-find some of that form at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing.

5:25 Newcastle: Beautiful Eyes bids to defy top weight

The classiest race on the card looks to be the talkSPORT Powered By Fans EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (5:25), with Beautiful Eyes, fourth in the Marygate, looking to get back on track after some poor runs.

The Charlie and Mark Johnston runner faces Clipsham La Habana, who will get weight off that runner and won last time out at Kempton for Kevin Philippart de Foy.

Others to note include Tamay Girl, an unraced Tamayuz filly for the Richard Fahey team.

6:25 Newcastle: After John chasing the hat-trick

Iain Jardine will be hoping that After John can bring up the hat-trick at Gosforth Park in the Top Odds Every Day With Betuk Handicap (6:25).

He has been tasked with a 4lb rise for winning last time but that could well be within his grasp - Andrew Mullen takes the ride.

One More Dream could possibly have a bit more potential in him, with the three-year-old having won three times earlier this year for John Quinn. That said, he has looked in the grip of the handicapper in his last three starts.

4.55 Newcastle: Unexposed Abruzzo Mio makes handicap debut

Abruzzo Mio is yet to finish out the placings and is an intriguing runner for the Michael Dods team in the Spreadex Sports Get 50 In Bonuses Handicap (4:55).

He was beaten at odds on last time at this venue, but will surely have more to come despite being older than your usual handicap debutant.

Streak Lightning comes into this having had a 275-day lay-off for the Ruth Carr team, but did manage to win last time at this track at 28/1, so certainly can't be discounted.

Watch every race from Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, December 28.