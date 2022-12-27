Coral Welsh Grand National: David Prichard and The Two Amigos power home to take £150,000 feature

Conditional jockey David Prichard enjoyed the biggest victory of his career with The Two Amigos who landed the Coral Welsh Grand National for trainer Nicky Martin at the third attempt.

Fifth in the race in 2019 and second last year, The Two Amigos finally had his big day at Chepstow in taking Wales's £150,000 feature, getting the better of The Big Breakaway and The Big Dog.

It was the eventual third under Aidan Coleman for Irish trainer Peter Fahey who looked particularly menacing turning for home under top weight, but couldn't quite sustain the run and eventually gave up second to Colin Tizzard's gelding, who looks to have returned to form.

Image: The Two Amigos

As for the winner, he looked to idle up the straight, eventually winning by just over a length under the Prichard drive.

Freddie Gingell - son of Kim GIngell, who the race was run in memory of - rode Truckers Lodge to finish fourth, whilst Movethechains was further back in fifth in what was very attritional conditions.

The success was only Prichard's fourth win of the season, with the veteran conditional claiming 5lb off the ten-year-old's back.

Speaking after the race, winning jockey Prichard couldn't hide his delight, saying: "I'm absolutely over the moon. I'm just so lucky to be associated with such a good little horse.

"Thanks to Nicky Martin and her partner John, they have given me so many opportunities and I'm glad I can repay them with a win like this.

"We finally got the right ground and he was off a featherweight. I didn't have a lot of Christmas dinner but that was well worth it.

"He just keeps going and loves these conditions. We got a good start and I didn't really see anyone else.

"His jumping is so important because he makes ground at every fence. It's just an amazing moment."

The winning trainer couldn't be in attendance due to illness, but added that the Welsh National success proved to be the perfect medicine.

"That was absolutely brilliant. It's such a shame we weren't there, but I'm full of flu and I'm not sure I could have stuck that in that weather today," said Martin.

"Ironically we desperately needed the rain for him, we were praying for it, and it all panned out perfectly.

"He really deserved it, he'd run so well in it twice before and he is so popular. Dave did what he was told, get to the front and dictate the pace because he had no weight, and luckily it all worked out perfectly.

"It's a race where you have to be handy, very few come from the back, so that was perfect and I'm delighted.

"It's great for Dave, too. He doesn't get that many rides and as a Welshman it will mean the world to him. For us, as a small yard, it's a great boost for everybody."