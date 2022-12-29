Today on Sky Sports Racing: Walking On Air could make class tell in hot hurdle for Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson will be hoping the exciting Walking On Air can fulfil his early promise in landing a very competitive hurdle on Town Moor this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.55 Doncaster - Henderson star looks to get back on track

Walking On Air comes with a very lofty reputation, but has already disappointed when favourite once this season and will need to show more in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle (1:55).

The Nicky Henderson-trained five-year-old was touted as a potential Cheltenham horse last season, but failed to make it to The Festival and has since pulled up at Aintree before finishing third at the same track on handicap debut.

Erne River also comes with some question marks, taking in a first hurdles run since May 2021 for the Nick Kent team - he did win two from three over the smaller obstacles earlier in his career.

2.40 Doncaster - Boldmere aiming to repeat 2019 success

It will be quite the training feat if Alex Hales can get Boldmere back to his best after over 600 days off the track and make a winning return in the bet365 Handicap Chase (2:40), a race he won in 2019.

This race, however, tends to go to something a little more unexposed, so Gesskille is one to note having finished an excellent second in the Becher Chase at Aintree last time out for the Greenall and Guerreiro team.

Jonjo O'Neill Jr enjoyed a treble on Welsh National day and rides Coeur Serein, while Ben Pauling also runs Nestor Park.

3.10 Doncaster - Annie Mc and Zambella renew rivalries

The Listed Silver Vase Mares' Chase (3:10) tends to attract a decent field and this renewal is no different, with Annie Mc, the winner of the last two runnings, facing off against the admirable Zambella for the Nigel Twiston-Davies team.

Annic Mc comes out the best at the weights but Zambella is arguably running at a career-best level, while Venetia Williams' Pink Legend cannot be discounted.

She was second in the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last season and will be expected to come on for an underwhelming reappearance.

Watch every race from Doncaster and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, December 29.