Today on Sky Sports Racing: Triumph Hurdle contender Scriptwriter returns to the flat for Milton Harris

You don’t see too many Triumph Hurdle hopes take a trip to Dunstall Park as part of their Cheltenham Festival preparation, but that’s what Milton Harris is doing tonight with Scriptwriter.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Scriptwriter makes flat return

The evening action at Wolverhampton is headlined by this Class 2 Scu Selects Expert Tips By BetUK Handicap (6:00), but I'm not sure anyone was expecting Triumph Hurdle contender Scriptwriter line up in the £25,000 heat.

The three-year-old - formerly trained by Aidan O'Brien - is unbeaten in two starts over hurdles and was taken out of the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow earlier this week.

He has plenty of flat class, having finished fifth by Piz Badile in a Group Three, but it's certainly an unorthodox preparation for a horse who has plenty of potential over obstacles.

A trio of three-year-olds are also in opposition, but Base Note could be the one to note having won last time out for the Crisford team - Harry Burns takes off 3lb in the saddle.

5.30 Wolverhampton - Roudemental to defy beaten favourite tag?

Hugo Palmer's Roudemental has finished third when beaten favourite on last two starts and will be aiming to shed that tag in the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap (5:30).

He faces eight opponents including six-year-old Baby Steps, who is making a 53rd career start and has been running several excellent races of late, with four placed efforts and one win in his last five.

Kevin Philippart De Foy's Soames Forsyte has only made four starts and could well be an improver.

4.00 Wolverhampton - Trio line up in novice

Young rider Billy Loughnane has been banging in the winners of late and takes the ride on the experienced Percy Jones in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Restricted Novice Stakes (4:00).

He has been a shade unlucky not to take his maiden tag, having finished second on four occasions including last time out at this venue.

With just three runners, his only danger will surely be Wrens Rose, who makes third career start at the age of five, but has already got her head in front last time at Southwell. An intriguing clash.

Watch every race from Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, December 30.