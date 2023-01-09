Today on Sky Sports Racing: Recent winners clash in hot Wolverhampton handicap

Dunstall Park action looks pretty good for a Monday evening card, with plenty of recent winners and some intriguing novices heading to Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.00 Wolverhampton - In-form rivals go head-to-head

It's hard to see a wide-margin winner in this tight renewal of the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Fillies' Handicap (6:00), with so many of them in good form.

Valentinka hasn't been seen for over 150 days but won when last seen for trainer Marco Botti, whilst Algheed did the business for Mark Loughnane on New Year's Eve.

Queen Of Burgundy has plenty of pace and was a good second at Southwell last time - definitely worth noting for trainer Mick Appleby.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Ryan and Balding unleash novice quality

The most interesting race is probably the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Fillies' Novice Stakes (6:30), with a good field of 11 including some nicely-bred fillies.

Kevin Ryan's Hello Queen showed plenty of promise when fourth on debut at Newcastle, whilst Sparkling Spirit can also improve after a fifth on debut at Chelmsford for Andrew Balding.

Cheveley Park's Medici Chapel already has a rating of 75, but John & Thady Gosden will no doubt be expecting improvement before a move into handicap company.

7.30 Wolverhampton - Pop Dancer too strong for Carroll?

The BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (7:30) has only attracted six runners but it looks pretty competitive with four of the half-dozen in good form of late.

Bellagio Boy is rarely out of the places for Antony Brittain, with Cam Hardie taking the ride and any horse that finishes ahead of him will surely go close.

Pop Dancer (Tony Carroll) has also won two of his last three, whilst Lihou has plenty of back class and has hinted at a revival of late for David Evans.

