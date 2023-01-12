Today on Sky Sports Racing: John & Thady Gosden duo line up in hot Fast-Track Qualifier

A spot at All-Weather Championships Finals Day is up for grabs as John & Thady Gosden send two up to Newcastle for a hot Fast-Track Qualifier, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.50 Newcastle - Forest Of Dean and Harrovian head Gosden team

The Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Conditions Stakes (1:50) looks a particularly competitive renewal this year, with John & Thady Gosden sending two of the six runners in Harrovian and Forest Of Dean who head the market at this stage.

The former possibly looks the stable pick with Rab Havlin in the saddle, whilst South African rider Collen Storey takes the ride on Forest Of Dean for the Godolphin team.

Of the other quartet, King Of The South has won on five occasions at the track and has Jamie Spencer in the plate, whilst Richard Spencer will be hoping Tyson Fury can get back to some kind of form.

12.40 Newcastle - Mulrennan looks to continue hot streak

The rest of the card doesn't share the same class, but it's still competitive action and the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap (12:40) will be a tough race to negotiate.

The best place to start could be Drakeholes who tops the weights for Paul Mulrennan, having won by over six lengths at this venue in a novice event last month.

If he shows that form again, he'll take a bit of beating but the consistent Novak, Bin Hayyam and Perfect Swiss will surely all have a say.

2.25 Newcastle - Noodle Mission to convert chance?

Noodle Mission heads a field of five for this fair heat and looks to have an excellent chance to land the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap (2:25).

Michael Bell's three-year-old could hardly have been more impressive when winning for the first time at Wolverhampton, and is well in at the weights as a result.

The opposition all require a bit of improvement on paper, although Sprezzatura showed his wellbeing with a decent second in a maiden at this venue last time out.

Watch every race from Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday January 12.