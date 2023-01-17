Today on Sky Sports Racing: Billy Loughnane set to star again at Southwell with hat-trick hero Haku

With Chepstow falling to heavy overnight frost, all eyes are on Southwell where 16-year-old Billy Loughnane could well be the star of the show again.

Southwell 6.30 - Loughnane's Haku seeks four-timer

Three last-time-out winners lock horns in the feature at Southwell, the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap (6.30).

Exciting young rider Billy Loughnane will partner Haku who will be looking for a fourth consecutive win after securing the hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day.

The handicapper has raised the Dragon Pulse gelding 5lbs for his last win but Billy takes off an invaluable 7lbs with his claim.

Harry and Roger Charlton's Vega Sicilia came from last to first to break his maiden last time out at Wolverhampton 45 days ago. The Handicapper pushed him up 3lbs for that win but he could still be on the upgrade.

Southwell 7.00 - Berkshire Breeze faces four in search for first victory

Andrew Balding's Berkshire Breeze must be one of the highest-rated four-year-old maidens in training, having filled the places on five of his seven career starts.

He returns after a 164-day break in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Novice Stakes (7.00) against four rivals.

David Simcock's Deadlock makes a quick reappearance just 11 days after chasing home another of Balding's runners Aztec Empire at Kempton.

Karl Burke's filly Femme Patronne finished behind impressive Newcastle bumper winner Ici La Reine and now drops down to a mile-and-a-half.

