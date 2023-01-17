Today on Sky Sports Racing: Billy Loughnane set to star again at Southwell with hat-trick hero Haku

Mark Loughnane's Haku seeks four-timer at Southwell on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing at 6.30pm; 16-year-old rider Billy Loughnane landed first career hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Monday; Chepstow abandoned after overnight frost
Tuesday 17 January 2023 08:43, UK
With Chepstow falling to heavy overnight frost, all eyes are on Southwell where 16-year-old Billy Loughnane could well be the star of the show again.
Three last-time-out winners lock horns in the feature at Southwell, the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap (6.30).
Exciting young rider Billy Loughnane will partner Haku who will be looking for a fourth consecutive win after securing the hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day.
Don't miss Edwardstone and Energumene's big clash in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 21, live on Sky Sports Racing.
The handicapper has raised the Dragon Pulse gelding 5lbs for his last win but Billy takes off an invaluable 7lbs with his claim.
Harry and Roger Charlton's Vega Sicilia came from last to first to break his maiden last time out at Wolverhampton 45 days ago. The Handicapper pushed him up 3lbs for that win but he could still be on the upgrade.
Andrew Balding's Berkshire Breeze must be one of the highest-rated four-year-old maidens in training, having filled the places on five of his seven career starts.
He returns after a 164-day break in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Novice Stakes (7.00) against four rivals.
David Simcock's Deadlock makes a quick reappearance just 11 days after chasing home another of Balding's runners Aztec Empire at Kempton.
Karl Burke's filly Femme Patronne finished behind impressive Newcastle bumper winner Ici La Reine and now drops down to a mile-and-a-half.
Don't miss Lingfield's lucrative Winter Million Meeting, including Grand National hero Noble Yeats, live on Sky Sports Racing from January 20-22.
Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds
Watch every race from Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, January 17.