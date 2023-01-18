Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton and Southwell keep show on the road as Plumpton falls to frozen ground

Should Plumpton survive an early-morning inspection for frost, there is a quality midweek jumps card on offer, while Wolverhampton and Southwell host all-weather action, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.25pm.

3.50 Wolverhampton - Recent winners Politics and Momaer face-off

In-form pair Politics and Momaer top a field of seven for an excellent renewal of the Spreadex Sports First Goalscorer Insurance Handicap (3.50).

Politics will shoulder a 5lb penalty for winning at Lingfield seven days ago and Daniel Muscutt keeps the ride.

Momaer is trained by the in-form Mark Loughnane with leading all-weather apprentice Billy Loughnane riding. Momaer has only had three starts to date and got off the mark in novice company at Lingfield earlier this month.

Ivan Furtado's The Nail Gunner chased home Mick Appleby's useful sort Bond Boy over this course and distance earlier in the month, only headed in the final furlong before plugging on.

2.10 Wolverhampton - Super Mo makes first start of the year

The TalkSPORT Download The App Maiden Stakes (2.10) looks a good opportunity for the David Simcock-trained Super Mo to get off the mark.

Sent out twice as a two-year-old in August last year, the son of Uncle Mo was a valiant fourth on debut before finishing best of the rest behind subsequent Group One winner Dubai Mile.

Hugo Palmer's Chronograph will look to build on a promising debut over this course and distance 15 days ago when finishing third.

Meanwhile, there are two debutants in the field as James Tate hands a first start to Majestic Warrior and Charlie Johnston sends out Majestic Jameela.

Image: Wolverhampton hosts a six-race card on Wednesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing

6.45 Southwell - In-form Finery takes on Falesia Beach

Recent Southwell winner Finery tops a field of seven for the It's Time To Turn To Talksport Fillies' Handicap (6.45).

Michael Appleby's six-year-old drops back a furlong under Erika Parkinson, with the trainer appearing to hold a strong hand as stablemate Queen Of Burgundy bids to build on a solid run of form for Fredrick Larson.

Falesia Beach represents Jonathan Portman and Kevin Stott and bids to follow up her recent course-and-distance victory with blinkers added.

