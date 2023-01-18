Wednesday racing tips: Five horses to follow from Wolverhampton and Southwell today on Sky Sports Racing

Sky Sports Racing is the only place to watch all the action in Britain on Wednesday and At The Races expert Declan Rix nominates five horses to follow from Wolverhampton and Southwell.

CHRONOGRAPH

2.20 Wolverhampton - talkSPORT Download The App Maiden Stakes

A class 5 maiden event for three-year-olds that may well throw up a few winners in the coming months, but hopefully CHRONOGRAPH can break his maiden at the second time of asking on the back of a nice start over this course and distance 15 days ago.

Despite a wide draw and a slow start scuppering his early race, it was encouraging to see the son of Recorder make good late progress from a midfield position off what was a start-stop gallop. The Rab Havlin-ridden colt had a fair bit of ground to make up turning in, but closed the gap on the more enterprisingly ridden Al Alaali, who reopposes.

On Wednesday, we will hopefully see a fitter, sharper and more experienced horse, whose trainer's string are in great

CALONNE

3.25 Wolverhampton - Spreadex Sports Get £40 In Bonuses Handicap

Speaking of good form, young 7lb claimer Billy Loughnane is making plenty of headlines on the all-weather of late, seeing trainer Robyn Brisland and connections of CALONNE secure the services of the in-form apprentice for the first time.

That claim may well prove to be the difference against younger rivals Giorgio Vasari (four-year-old) and Fast Style (five-year-old), who both come into the race in good order. The former however can be quite keen, and this race might get tactical; while the latter needed every yard of Newcastle's stiff mile to win gamely last time out, and would surely also like more pace on.

With Calonne stepping back up to a mile, having chased home the progressive Free Solo last time out, despite having a wide trip, he might offer a bit of value against the two market leaders.

Image: Calonne ridden by Darragh Keenan (right) wins the MansionBet Proud Partners Of AWC Handicap at Wolverhampton

POLITICS

4.00 Wolverhampton - Spreadex Sports First Goalscorer Insurance Handicap

The reapplication of the hood did the trick last time out for POLITICS, who may take a bit of stopping now he has shown himself to be capable over seven furlongs.

The son of Muhaarar is unexposed over this trip so may be able to climb the ratings a little higher in the months to come. I've got to be honest, I wanted to take him on ahead of winning seven days ago; concerned about his keenness over a trip he had never tried in a race lacking pace, but he readily defeated the in-form Free Solo, despite having a much poorer trip in comparison.

His widest-of-all draw in seven could've been kinder, but he'll be taking a lead and there is plenty of pace to his inside, meaning Daniel Muscutt should be able to tuck in quickly. Trainer Michael Appleby has his string in great order at the moment, so fingers crossed his good run continues.

NAOMI'S CHARM

5.45 Southwell - talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap

With Dancing Gypsy likely to be a non-runner, running at Kempton on Tuesday, just three will (possibly) line-up here, but it's NAOMI'S CHARM who I want onside.

Tactical versatility in a small field might well be needed to succeed which is exactly what the Karl Burke-trained inmate showed last time out at Newcastle, having run so well from a hold-up position over this course and distance two starts back.

Indeed, that Southwell run was a cracker given how poorly the race fell for her, and her latest third at Newcastle was another solid effort given she got no cover throughout up Newcastle's stiff mile track.

FINERY

6.45 Southwell - It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Fillies' Handicap

While the previously discussed Southwell race might prove to be a tactical one, the best horse should win this Class 5 fillies' handicap. Finery, Queen Of Burgundy, the first-time blinkered Falesia Beach and Divine Connection all can race prominently or even front-run meaning we should get a strongly-run race.

With the sweet-travelling FINERY dropping back down to seven furlongs and having plenty of form over a mile, the combination of her natural pace and stamina might well mean this contest sets up perfectly for the daughter of Al Kazeem.

Her win here at Southwell seven days ago suggested she was in rude health, a statement we can also apply to the horse's trainers' (Michael Appleby) string at the moment so I am hoping she can follow up off top-weight.

