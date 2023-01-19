Today on Sky Sports Racing: Mark Loughnane's hat-trick seeker Algheed takes on Karl Burke's Cariad Angel

With the cold weather continuing to take it toll on the racing calendar this week, Wolverhampton comes to the rescue once more with a six-race card, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.20pm.

1.20 Wolverhampton- In-form Loughnane team looking to strike again

Thursday's card kicks off with a fascinating meeting of in-form rivals in the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Fillies' Handicap (1.20).

Father and son duo Mark and Billy Loughnane have been in flying form, combining for six winners over the last fortnight and team up again with hat-trick seeker Algheed.

The five-year-old tops the weights and arrives having won over seven furlongs at Lingfield and Wolverhampton.

Cariad Angel heads the dangers for Karl Burke and Clifford Lee. The Nick Bradley-owned three-year-old got off the mark at Wolverhampton on her last start and steps back up to six furlongs here off a 4lb higher mark.

David Loughnane's Inevitable Outcome finished half a length behind Algheed earlier this month and could be there and there abouts once more.

3.05 Wolverhampton - Quick return for Arcadian Nights

Mark Loughnane hands another start to Arcadian Nights, the horse who completed a memorable first career treble for young Billy at Wolverhampton on Monday.

He takes on 10 in the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap (3.05) including Mick Appleby's War In Heaven, a winner over this course and distance ten days ago.

Amo Racing's Toophan was behind Arcadian Nights earlier this week and reopposes for trainers Paul and Oliver Cole.

Definite, formerly a winner at Haydock with Ralph Beckett, makes a first start for his new yard with Milton Harris, returning after a 101-day break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Not even a nasty cut to his finger from a bitey horse could stop trainer Mark Loughnane enjoying his son Billy's first ever career hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Monday.

4.15 Wolverhampton - Boom The Groom & Mintana top nine runners

Tony Carroll's veteran sprinter Boom The Groom tops a field of 11 for the final race on the card, the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap (4.15).

The 12-year-old ran a cracker when third at Wolverhampton just three days ago and will look to build on that effort under Luke Morris on this, his 105th career start.

Bottom weight Mintana represents James Evans with Mollie Phillips claiming 3lb. She recorded her first victory at Lingfield last week and will hope to follow up against her elders here this afternoon.

On what could be another memorable afternoon at Dunstall Park for Loughnane, he also has a strong chance with Serenity Rose in the talkSPORT Download The App Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes (1.55).

