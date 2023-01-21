Winter Million Festival live on Sky Sports Racing: Winter Oaks stars at Lingfield featuring Al Agaila

A day later than hoped, the valuable Winter Million Festival gets underway at Lingfield on Saturday, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 11.55am.

2.47 Lingfield - Purple Ribbon, Morgan Fairy & Al Agaila clash

The feature talkSPORT Winter Oaks Fillies' Handicap (2.47) looks very competitive with eight runners heading to post over the 10 furlongs at Lingfield.

Purple Ribbon heads the weights for Charlie Fellowes and Jack Mitchell. The five-year-old finished a narrow second in Listed company at Kempton and will look to build on that dropped in trip here.

Simon and Ed Crisford are represented by trial winner Al Agaila, a progressive four-year-old who saw off reopposing rivals Makinmedoit and Tequilamockingbird here last month and seeks a hat-trick off an 11lb higher mark.

Morgan Fairy is another to note for William Haggas having won over a mile at the track on her last outing, with top jockey Tom Marquand in the saddle.

Image: Tom Marquand in winning action on Morgan Fairy

12.27 Lingfield - Moore teams up with Boughey for four chances

There's no ride for Ryan Moore in the Winter Oaks but the former champion jockey does take up his first engagement of the year on home soil at Lingfield with four chances for trainer George Boughey.

Course and distance winner Pocket The Packet looks to hold every chance of backing up his victory from 8 days ago in the three-year-old-only talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap (12.27).

The likely favourite though will be Stuart Williams' Huberts Dream as he bids for a fourth straight victory at the course with Daniel Muscutt keeping the ride.

Moore gets his day started in the opener with a favourite's chance on dual Southwell winner Ehteyat, who goes for a third victory in 13 days in the BetUK's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Handicap (11.55).

Image: Ryan Moore heads to Lingfield for four rides on Saturday

2.35 Southwell - Justcallmepete bids for four-timer against Fahey's Adeb

The feature at Southwell is a strong handicap where Justcallmepete seeks a four-timer in the BetUK's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Handicap (2.35).

James Evans' four-year-old scored over this course and distance on his last two runs and will shoulder a 5lb penalty under Dougie Costello from stall one.

Spirit Of Nguru represents the powerful William Haggas yard and Adam Farragher will claim 3lb. He finished a creditable second over seven furlongs here on his last start and will hope to go one better dropped to this distance for the first time.

Richard Fahey's Adeb made a winning start on the all-weather at Newcastle on January 2 and could be well handicapped off a mark of 83.

Saturday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Lingfield, Southwell and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, January 21