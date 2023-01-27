Today on Sky Sports Racing: Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville set to star at Doncaster with Arclight

Doncaster’s Sky Bet Chase meeting kicks off with a quality card on Friday, all live on Sky Sports Racing, with supporting flat action from Lingfield and Wolverhampton.

2.40 Doncaster - Arclight seeks hat-trick over hurdles for Henderson

By his own lofty standards, it has been a quiet season for trainer Nicky Henderson but as the frost begins to thaw across the country, there is every chance the Seven Barrows maestro can kick into gear on Town Moor.

His headline act on Friday is hat-trick seeker Arclight in the Listed feature Sky Bet Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle (2.40), with Nico de Boinville booked to ride.

Formerly with Sir Mark Prescott on the flat, she made a winning start over obstacles here at the end of December before quickly following up at Kempton two weeks later. It's another speedy turnaround to be here but she should take all the beating.

A length-and-three-quarters behind Arclight at Doncaster last month, Fergal O'Brien's Greyval reopposes on her second start over hurdles.

This race went to Irish raider Six Feet Apart (Joseph O'Brien) last year and the same trainer sends over Libby this time around, joined on the boat by Gordon Elliott's Calico and Jessica Harrington's Komedy Kicks.

3.15 Doncaster - Three in-form stars clash in competitive handicap

Three hat-trick seekers do battle in a highly-competitive renewal of the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap Chase (3.15) over what should be a fast and furious two miles.

Mackenberg is in red-hot form, winning all five of his starts over fences so far, his only blip in an otherwise faultless 2022 coming over hurdles in graded company at Aintree.

Saint Segal is another who has a perfect record over fences, winning both starts in novice company for Jane Williams and could be well treated from a mark of 135.

Pam Sly's Xcitations is a dual course and distance winner and landed a good prize at Sandown earlier this month.

Image: Saint Segal has won both his starts over fences so far

3.25 Lingfield - Exciting novices set to battle it out

Roger Varian and Charlie Appleby clash as two promising three-year-olds line up in the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Novice Stakes (3.25) at Lingfield.

Kingman colt Nazymbek was sent off odds-on when running out a taking winner over this course and distance on his debut last month and Jack Mitchell keeps the ride.

Godolphin's First Sight got off the mark over a mile at Kempton earlier this month and will bid to follow up for James Doyle. The Dubawi colt steps up to 10 furlongs here but the form of his last victory was let down by stablemate Golden Speech at Southwell next time.

6.45 Wolverhampton - Algheed and Starshiba meet in warm contest

Among the many in-form stars keeping father and son duo Mark and Billy Loughnane in the headlines of late is Algheed, who has notched up a hat-trick of victories on the all-weather since New Year's Eve.

The mare returns looking to make that a four-timer in the Spreadex Sports Get 40 In Bonuses Handicap (6.45) at Wolverhampton.

Their main challenger here looks to be David O'Meara's Starshiba, who will be aiming to reverse the form with his rival from three starts back.

Free Solo has had a frustrating run of seconds off this mark and represents Jamie Osborne with Nicola Currie taking over in the plate.

