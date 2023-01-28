Today on Sky Sports Racing: Epatante and Ga Law out to star at Doncaster on Sky Bet Chase day on Saturday

Epatante and Ga Law look set to be the stars of the show on Sky Bet Chase day at Doncaster on Saturday, while there is also action from Uttoxeter, Wolverhampton and the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstreamall live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.05 Doncaster - Star mare Epatante faces five

Former Champion Hurdler Epatante is the headline act at Doncaster on Saturday as she tops the field in the Grade Two Sky Bet Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle (2.05).

Nicky Henderson's star mare has won six times in all at Grade One level and drops in class as she faces five rivals under Nico de Boinville.

She has proved no match for stablemate Constitution Hill twice this season but will find nothing anywhere close to his quality here, so will take plenty of beating conceding weight all round.

Martello Sky tops the dangers for Lucy Wadham and Bryony Frost. She has a solid profile, finishing runner-up on her last three starts, and will hope to take advantage of any mishaps from the favourite.

3.15 Doncaster - Ga Law takes on 11 in feature handicap

The big betting heat of the afternoon sees 12 horses line up for the feature Sky Bet Handicap Chase (3.15).

Ga Law will head the market for Jamie Snowden and Jonathan Burke after the seven-year-old ran out a taking winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham in November, and steps up to three miles for the first time.

Tea For Free has been progressive since heading over fences for Charlie Longsdon and Lilly Pinchin and seeks a fifth win on the bounce.

The field includes last year's winner Windsor Avenue, as well as 2020 Ladbrokes Trophy star Cloth Cap.

Christian Williams' Cap Du Nord sneaks in at the bottom of the weights and Java Point could have more to come for Tom George.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer Jamie Snowden believes Ga Law could have the potential to develop into a Gold Cup contender next year as he heads to Doncaster next for the Sky Bet Chase on January 28, live on Sky Sports Racing

1.35 Doncaster - Boothill clashes with Tommy's Oscar

The Grade Two MND Association Race For Research Lightning Novices' Chase (1.35) has thrown up a potentially fascinating clash between Wayward Lad winner Boothill and Ann Hamilton's stable star Tommy's Oscar.

Harry Fry's eight-year-old has won three of his four starts over fences, only downed by Nicky Henderson's leading Arkle contender Jonbon.

Tommy's Oscar finished behind Donald McCain's Since Day One on his last start at Newcastle but was conceding a huge 18lb to his rival on that day and they reoppose on level weights here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beep Beep Burrow, named in honour of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, is set to make his much-awaited debut at Doncaster on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing

Saturday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Doncaster, Uttoxeter, Wolverhampton and Gulfstream live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, January 28.