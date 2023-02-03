Today on Sky Sports Racing: Monbeg Genius and Crebilly star as Jonjo O'Neill sends strong squad to Chepstow

Chepstow hosts a top quality jumps card on Friday, all live on Sky Sports Racing, while there is flat action from Lingfield and Newcastle, plus Hollie Doyle and Jamie Codd are special guests on the Get In show.

3.00 Chepstow - Course and distance winners clash in quality feature

Trainer Jonjo O'Neill sends a strong squad across the border to Wales on Friday with eight runners across the seven-race card, including a leading chance in the feature contest.

Monbeg Genius has been a revelation over the three-mile trip and will bid for a hat-trick in the Follow Vickers.Bet On Facebook Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (3.00) after impressive displays at Newcastle in December and here last month.

This promises to be his toughest test to date as he takes on five rivals, with the main danger appearing to come from fellow course and distance winner Super Survivor.

Harry Fry's Ree Okka has yet to get his head in front over fences but is a quality operator and the same thoughts can be applied to the Nicky Henderson-trained Surrey Quest.

Image: Surrey Quest in action in the Ballymore Leamington Novices' Hurdle at Warwick

1.30 Chepstow - Crebilly & Doyen Star face off in hot novice

A super renewal of the Download Vickers.Bet App EBF Novices' Hurdle (1.30) gets proceedings underway at Chepstow, with Evan Williams' £120,000 purchase Doyen Star seeking a second victory at the track.

The form of that win in November has not proved to be the strongest but he will remain well fancied to score again.

O'Neill went to £100,000 to get Crebilly on his team and he has made a promising start for owner JP McManus, scoring first time out over hurdles at Newcastle before chasing home another of Williams' stars Libberty Hunter over this course and distance last month.

In a race full of potential, Joe Tizzard's Buckhorn Rocco and Dan Skelton's Hoe Joly Smoke - both runner-up on their last start - could progress.

2.50 Lingfield - Unforgotten hoping to be remembered on long-awaited return

John and Thady Gosden's Unforgotten appeared to have the world at his feet when making a hugely promising start to his career in the Godolphin colours, chasing home subsequent Group Three winner Mohaafeth before scoring in good style at Newcastle.

The problem is those efforts came the best part of two years ago and the now five-year-old has not been seen in public since, so punters will be hoping the Gosden team have him fit and ready to go after such a lengthy absence when he reappears in the Spreadex Sports 2nd To Rag Insurance Handicap (2.50).

No such concerns should apply to John Butler's Brains who has been in fine form on the all-weather of late, scoring over the mile at Kempton and Chelmsford on his last two starts.

David O'Meara's Starshiba loves it at Lingfield, winning three times at the track in the last two months.

